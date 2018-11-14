Spain vs. Croatia: Prediction, UEFA Nations League pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Spain takes on World Cup finalist Croatia on Thursday in the UEFA Nations League just over two months after the teams met on the second matchday in what was an unbelievable result. Spain crushed Croatia 6-0 on that day, and now the team is closing in on winning Group 4 of League A. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

UEFA Nations League: Spain vs. Croatia

Date : Thursday, Nov. 15



: Thursday, Nov. 15 Time : 2:45 p.m. ET



: 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Stadion Maksimir in Zagreb



: Stadion Maksimir in Zagreb TV channel : Galavision



: Galavision Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: N/A

Storylines

Spain: Spain is coming off a loss to England and it holds a two-point lead in the group, and a win here could all but wrap up the group for Luis Enrique's team.

Croatia: This is a must-win match for Croatia. A draw and a loss to start this competition sees the team three points back with a game in hand.

Spain vs. Croatia prediction

Don't expect Spain to dominate like it did the first time, but Enrique's squad has a chance to get the three points here. Croatia is able to settle down defensively to get a point to stay within striking distance of England, setting up a massive England vs. Croatia battle on Nov. 18.

Pick: Draw