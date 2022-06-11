Spain and the Czech Republic square off Sunday in a match that could set one team up for a big showdown with Portugal for the top of the group in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. Spain is second in the League A Group 2 standings with five points, while the Czechs are third with four. The Portuguese lead the group with seven points heading into Matchday 4, and they are set to face Switzerland on Sunday in Geneva. Spain and the Czech Republic met on Matchday 2 last Sunday, and they played to a 2-2 stalemate. La Roja played to a 1-1 draw with Portugal in their Nations League opener June 2, then beat Switzerland 1-0 on Thursday. The Czech Republic kicked things off with a 2-1 win against the Swiss but suffered a 2-0 loss to Portugal on Thursday. The Spaniards are 4-2-0 all-time against the Czechs.

Kickoff is set for 2:45 p.m. ET at La Rosaleda in Malaga, Spain. Spain is the -330 favorite (risk $330 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Spain vs. Czech Republic odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Czech Republic is a +900 underdog. A 90-minute draw is priced at +430 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Spain vs. Czech Republic spread: Spain -0.5

Spain vs. Czech Republic Over/Under: 2.5 goals

Spain vs. Czech Republic money line: Spain -330, Czech Republic +900, Draw +430

SPA: Gavi , 17, became the youngest player to score for the team in last Sunday's match

, 17, became the youngest player to score for the team in last Sunday's match CR.: Jakub Pesek had seven goals and six assists with Sparta Prague this season



Why you should back Spain

La Roja has made its living dominating possession, and it certainly did that in the draw with the Czechs last weekend. It held the ball for 80 percent of the match and outshot the Locomotive 13-5, but both of the Czechs' shots on target went in the net. Spain has not lost a game since falling to France 2-1 in the 2020-21 Nations League final. It has scored at least once in 17 straight games (9-5-2) while the Czechs have allowed at least one in five straight (1-2-2).

The Czechs had scored just one goal in five all-time meetings with Spain before last Sunday's match, and they could be without two key attackers. Star Patrik Schick is out, and replacement Jan Kuchta left Thursday's game early. Spain doesn't have a true star in attack, but Ferran Torres, Alvaro Morata and Pablo Sarabia are above average. Sarabia scored against Switzerland, and Gavi, part of Spain's immensely skilled midfield, had a goal last Sunday.

Why you should back Czech Republic

The Locomotive can stay in the game if it isn't lulled to sleep by Spain's approach. La Roja's passes are often sideways and backward, and it only ventures into the final third if it sees an opening. The Czechs can't let up, and if they make something happen they could get some turnovers in Spain's half of the field. Kuchta's status is unclear after he left the Portugal match, and he has two goals and an assist in the three Nations League games, so he would be missed.

The Czech Republic had lost one of its previous nine games (4-4-1) before losing to Portugal. It showed in its previous two games that it can be effective on the counter-attack. Jacob Pesek scored along with Kuchta in the draw last Sunday, and Jakob Jankto forced an own goal with his cross against the Swiss to go with Kuchta's tally. Jankto is part of a strong midfield led by Tomas Soucek of West Ham United. The Czechs have allowed five goals in their past eight games.

