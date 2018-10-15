Spain vs. England live stream, TV channel: Watch UEFA Nations League online, prediction, pick

Spain hosts England on Monday in the Nations League as Luis Enrique looks to all but put things away in League A Group 4. Spain enters the day with six points after two games, having beaten England 2-1 and Croatia 6-0. England and Croatia both have one point after drawing against each other. A win for Spain and the team will have an eight-point lead with two games to go, which will pretty much cement them as the group winners. But if England happens, the Three Lions will still be alive.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch Spain vs. England in the USA

When: Monday at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Unimas

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Playing in Spain at Real Betis' Benito Villamarin, the hosts should have the edge. But this is an England squad with plenty of talent and enough to win. Expect it to be close but for a late goal from Spain to seal it. Spain 2, England 1.