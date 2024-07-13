The champions of Europe will be crowned on Sunday when heavyweights -- Spain and England -- collide in the Euro 2024 final at Olympiastadion in Berlin. La Roja are looking to lift the Euro trophy for the fourth time. They are tied with Germany for the most Euro titles ever (three). Meanwhile the Three Lions have famously not won a major tournament since the 1966 World Cup. They lost in the finals in the most recent Euro held three years ago.



Spain vs. England 90-minute money line: Spain +135, England +250, Draw +185

Spain vs. England over/under: 1.5 goals (Over -200, Under +150)

Spain vs. England to lift the trophy: Spain -165, England +130

ESP: Lamine Yamal leads all Euro 2024 players in assists (three)

leads all Euro 2024 players in assists (three) ENG: Harry Kane is England's all-time leading goalscorer (66)

Why you should back Spain

La Roja have been the best attacking team in the tournament. The Spaniards lead the tournament with 13 goals, which are tied for their most at a major tournament (Euro 2020 was the other) and tied for the second-most by any team at a European Championship (1984 France had 14 in five games). Spain have scored multiple goals in all three knockout rounds thus far.

One of the reasons for La Roja's attacking success has been teenage sensation Lamine Yamal. Yamal, who will turn 17 the day before the final, leads all Euro 2024 players in assists (three). In the semifinal victory against France, he scored arguably the goal of the tournament, making him the youngest scorer in tournament history. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back England

Jude Bellingham has been a clutch performer for both club and country. The 21-year-old Bellingham, who plays for Real Madrid in La Liga, saved the Three Lions in the round of 16 matchup against Slovakia with an overhead kick that tied the game in the fifth minute of stoppage time. Since August, he has six goals in second-half stoppage time for Real Madrid and England, and all six either tied the game or put his side ahead.

Bellingham's heroics were only one example of the team's moments of individual brilliance over the last three games. In the quarterfinal victory over Switzerland, Bukayo Saka conjured up a moment of magic in the dying stages of the game, with a long-range strike that equalized the game at 1-1. Then in the semifinal victory over France, Ollie Watkins came off the bench to fire in a last-gasp winning goal. See which team to pick here.

How to make Spain vs. England picks

