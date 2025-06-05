Spain and France clash in a UEFA Nations League semifinal showdown on Thursday. Both sides finished atop their respective groups in the first round of the competition, and there is only one loss in 12 group stage matches between these two teams. Spain has won two of the last three meetings between these teams, although France won this matchup in the 2021 Nations League competition thanks to a game-winning goal by Kylian Mbappe.

Here are Eimer's best bets for Spain vs. France on Thursday:

"This semifinal features two of the most impressive attacks in the entirety of Europe," Eimer said. He notes that over 2.5 goals have been scored in five straight matches for Spain. Meanwhile, France have outscored the opposition 14-8 in Nations League play. BTTS has also hit in each of the last two meetings between these teams.

Lamine Yamal to score or assist (+160)

As part of Spain's potent attack, Yamal has tallied a goal and an assist in Nations League play. He is coming off a strong finish to his 2024-25 La Liga campaign as well, tallying three goals and an assist over his final four games of the season for Barcelona.

Ousmane Dembele to score or assist (+150)

The French forward has been busy, winning both Ligue 1 and the Champions League final with Paris Saint-Germain this spring. Dembele totaled 21 goals and six assists in 20 domestic starts this season while adding eight goals and six assists in UCL play, and two goals in five Nations League matches. Dembele to score or assist on Thursday is listed at +150 at FanDuel Sportsbook.

