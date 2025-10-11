Spain have won both games of their FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign, 3-0 against Bulgaria, and then 6-0 against Turkiye in the most recent matchday of Group E and are, by far, the most likely candidate to end up at the top of the standings and qualify directly from the group stage. Their last obstacles will be the two matches against Georgia that take place on Saturday this week in Spain and then next month away, but if things go in the rig direction they might clinch their World Cup spot by then. Luis de la Fuente's side will have to deal with the absence of their star, Lamine Yamal, who aggravated his groin injury and will miss the whole international break. Spain will also meet Bulgaria on October 14 next week before facing Georgia and Turkiye in the last two matches of the group next month. Here's what you need to know about Saturday's match.

How to watch Spain vs. Georgia, odds

Date : Saturday, Oct. 11 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Oct. 11 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero -- Elche

: Estadio Manuel -- Elche Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

Fubo (try for free) Odds: Spain -1000; Draw +700; Georgia +1500

What Spain are saying

Speaking to the media on Friday in the press conference ahead of the game, de la Fuente spoke about the the fact Spain is now ranked number one in the FIFA rankings: "I often tell the players, 'you are the best.' I don't say it as a compliment, in my opinion, they truly are. Qualifying for the World Cup is our immediate goal, and after that, we'll focus on the next challenge. Football is tough, and winning a title is never easy. Being in a position to compete for it is already an achievement, and I believe we can get there. We're fighting for World Cup qualification, so every match counts. These games aren't easy, Georgia is a tough opponent with many quality players. We have to give our best to win. The squad is focused and mentally prepared. We're going out there to compete."

Possible lineups

Spain XI: Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Robin Le Normand, Pau Cubarsi, Marc Cucurella; Mikel Merino, Martin Zubimendi, Pedri; Ferran Torres, Mikel Oyarzabal, Dani Olmo.

Georgia XI: Giorgi Mamardashvili; Otar Kakabadze, Saba Goglichidze, Guram Kashia, Irakli Azarovi; Nika Gagnidze, Giorgi Kochorashvili, Anzor Mekvabishvili; Zuriko Davitashvili, Georges Mikautadze, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Prediction

The home team is the favorite to win the Group and qualify directly for the 2026 World Cup and this is a game that can make them clinch this target. Pick: Spain 3, Georgia 1.