Spain return to action after winning the UEFA Nations League when they visit Georgia in a UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group A match on Friday. Spain, who defeated Croatia on penalties in June to capture the UEFA Nations League title, split their first two qualification contests. Georgia have gone 1-1-1 in the competition thus far and occupy second place in the Group A group standings.

Kickoff at Dinamo Arena in Tbilisi, Georgia is set for noon ET. La Roja are the -310 favorites (risk $310 to win $100) in the latest Spain vs. Georgia odds, while the Crusaders are +850 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +360 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Georgia vs. Spain picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's Men's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the 2022-23 EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60). Anyone who follows him is way up.

Now, Green has broken down Spain vs. Georgia from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Georgia vs. Spain:

Spain vs. Georgia money line: Spain -310, Georgia +850, Draw +360

Spain vs. Georgia over/under: 2.5 goals

Spain vs. Georgia spread: Spain -1.5 (-105)

ESP: La Roja have failed to score in three of their last five matches across all competitions



GEO: The Crusaders have won only one of their previous five meetings with Spain



Spain vs. Georgia picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Spain

La Roja were impressive in their first qualifying match as they rolled to a 3-0 victory against Norway. Forward Dani Olmo gave Spain all the offense they needed when he converted in the 13th minute. The goal was the sixth in 30 matches with the national team for the 25-year-old, who recorded a goal and an assist in Spain's 7-0 triumph over Costa Rica in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup.

Joselu took over from there, entering the contest as a late substitution and doubling the lead in the 84th minute before completing his brace a minute later. The 33-year-old striker became the first player to score twice in his debut with Spain since Fernando Morientes accomplished the feat in 1998 against Sweden. Joselu also netted the decisive goal in La Roja's 2-1 victory against Italy in the Nations League semifinals on June 15. See picks at SportsLine.

Why you should back Georgia

The Crusaders began the competition with a 1-1 draw against Norway as Georges Mikautadze scored the equalizer in the 60th minute. The 22-year-old striker netted just one goal in his previous 11 matches for the national team across all competitions. Mikautadze, who recorded 23 goals for Metz of France's Ligue 1 in 2022-23, then staked Georgia to a lead versus Cyprus as he opened the scoring in the 31st minute.

Cyprus leveled the contest nine minutes later, but Zuriko Davidtashvili provided the decisive goal in the 84th minute. The goal ended a seven-game drought for the 22-year-old midfielder, who last converted for the national team in a 5-2 victory against Bulgaria in a Nations League match in June 2022. Georgia will be looking for production from 22-year-old winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has scored 10 goals in 22 appearances with the club. See picks at SportsLine.

How to make Spain vs. Georgia picks

Green has broken down Georgia vs. Spain from every angle and he's leaning Over on the goal total. He has also locked in a pair of confident best bets, including one that pays plus money, while also offering a full breakdown of this matchup. You can see his picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

Who wins Spain vs. Georgia, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for the Georgia vs. Spain match, all from the soccer expert who has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, and find out.