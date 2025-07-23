The 2025 UEFA Women's Euro semifinal round continues Wednesday between World Cup champions Spain and Olympic bronze medalist Germany. They are two of Europe's elite, but with different footballing philosophies, and only one will advance to the Euro final.

Spain has navigated the tournament as co-favorites after their impressive championship run during the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and made quick work of European opposition in front of them. La Roja is undefeated in their four games through the tournament, with blowout wins and shutouts, and defeated host nation Switzerland, 2-0 in the quarterfinal. Spain's defined style has yet to be stopped and is fully healthy heading into the semifinal

Meanwhile, Germany has hurdled over multiple obstacles during their Euro run. Player retirement of Alex Popp and missing Lena Oberdorf to injury ahead of the tournament, and have since lost team captain Guila Gwinn to an MCL injury and card suspensions to players after advancing on penalties against France in the quarterfinal. The group was long considered dark-horses who could upset anyone, and that still feels true despite everything as they step into the semifinal round.

Both teams have an eye on a spot in Sunday's final and will face the winner of England vs. Italy.

Here are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch Spain vs. Germany, odds

Date : Weds. July, 23 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Weds. July, 23 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Letzigrund -- Zurich , Switzerland

: Letzigrund -- , Switzerland TV: Fox | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

Fox | Fubo (try for free) Odds: Spain -200; Draw +333; Germany +500

Last meeting

The two sides last faced each other during the 2024 Olympic bronze medal match. It was a narrow and tense battle on the pitch with a second-half penalty converted by Gulia Gwinn, the only difference maker. Spain has never won against Germany, and the Germans have five wins in the previous eight matches.

What Spain is saying

The performances by the squad speak volumes and they've got both the skill and the confidence heading into the semifinal. But there have been plenty of questions around whether or not Spain's machine has been tested defensively after such lopsided wins during the group stage. Manager Montse Tome has the group taking things one game at a time.

"The team has made history. These players are destined for greatness," Tome said. "Our [quarter-final] performance was very good against a [Switzerland] team playing at home, which we knew would be a challenge. We managed to keep a clean sheet, which was one of our goals. We're in the semi-finals – objective accomplished."

What Germany is saying

With tired legs from the extended time in the quarterfinal and missing players, Germany is clear underdogs against Spain despite their history of wins against La Roja. This is a different German side going up against a completely elevated Spain team, and head coach Christian Wück is prepping his team for a mental advantage.

"I can already promise that we will give Spain a tough battle, just as they will fight us with everything they have," Wuck said. "Then we'll see who comes out on top in the end. I think [the win against France] will give us another huge mental boost. The girls really wanted to prove what they're made of and that we can overcome such setbacks and come back."

Predicted lineups

Germany: Ann-Katrin Berger, Carlotta Wamser, Sophia Kleinherne, Janina Minge, Rebecca Knaak, Franziska Kett; Jule Brand, Sydney Lohmann, Elisa Senss, Klara Bühl; Giovanna Hoffmann

Spain: Cata Coll; Ona Batlle, Irene Paredes, Maria Méndez, Olga Carmona; Aitana Bonmatí, Patri Guajiro, Alexia Putellas; Claudia Pina, Mariona Caldentey, Esther Gonzalez

Player to watch

Claudia Pina, Spain: Once a part of Spain's deep bench, Pina is now a constant part of La Roja's starting lineup. She delivered the insurance goal during the quarterfinal against Switzerland and works hard both on and off the ball, opening things up for Esther Gonzalez and others to operate.

Ann-Katrin Berger, Germany: A hero in goal during the penalty shootout in the quarterfinals, Berger will be another key figure going up against several of Spain's attacking weapons. If the veteran keeper can keep Spain honest, it might present just enough nerves to tip the scales in Germany's favor.

Prediction



Like most of the knockout rounds, this semifinal might be another tightly contested battle. Spain's defense will finally be tested, but their mastery in possession could be what breaks Germany's defense as the game goes on, and the deeper bench options could be game changers. Pick: Spain 2, Germany 1

Latest news

