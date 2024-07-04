Spain and Germany are slated to square off in the quarterfinals of Euro 2024 on Friday in Berlin. Spain torched Georgia 4-1 in the Round of 16. They have yet to lose in the tournament thus far, logging four consecutive wins. Germany, meanwhile, have won three of their last four matches. On June 29, the Germans outlasted Denmark 2-0 to advance to Friday's star-studded showdown.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. Spain are the slight +170 favorite (risk $100 to win $170) in the latest Germany vs. Spain odds, while the Germans are +175 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +210 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Spain vs. Germany picks, you need to see the Euro 2024 predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

Spain vs. Germany 90-minute money line: Spain +170, Germany +175, Draw +210

Spain vs. Germany over/under: 2.5 goals

Spain vs. Germany to advance: Spain -112, Germany -108

GER: Germany are first in the UEFA European Championship with a +8 goal difference

ESP: Spain have scored 47 goals in international matches over the past two years

Why you should back Spain

Spain have trotted out a well-balanced offensive attack through the first four games of Euro 2024. They are second in the tournament with nine goals, with seven players finding the back of the net. Midfielder Fabián Ruiz continues to be an impactful scorer and facilitator. Ruiz has a great touch on long balls but also threads the needle between defenders. In four games, he's scored a team-high two goals to go along with two assists on 11 total shots.

Forward Lamine Yamal is only 16 years old but has outstanding skills that have been on full display in this tournament. He's a terrific playmaker who loves to get his teammates involved. Yamal has recorded two assists through four matches. Last season for Barcelona, he had five goals and five assists.

Why you should back Germany

Germany also feature a deep and diverse offensive attack. Through four games, they have scored nine goals, with three players scoring at least twice. Midfielder Jamal Musiala is a shifty and reliable offensive threat. Musiala has a great eye for space and plays with a lot of confidence. In four matches, the 21-year-old has a team-high three goals on eight total shots.

Kai Havertz creates offense in many different ways. Havertz has a knack for creating space and knows how to force defenders into a bind when one-on-one. In his four matches at Euro 2024, Havertz has one assist and two goals on 13 total shots. In the 2023-24 English Premier League for Arsenal, he finished with 13 goals and seven assists.

