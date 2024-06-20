Spain and Italy both won their opening matches at UEFA Euro 2024, defeating Croatia and Albania, respectively, Now, the two sides coached by Luis de la Fuente and Luciano Spalletti meet on Thursday for their second game of the group stage. After the draw between Croatia and Albania on Wednesday, both teams only need one point to pretty much punch their ticket to the knockout stages while a win will give them guaranteed access. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Thursday, June 20 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Thursday, June 20 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Veltins Arena -- Gelsenkirchen, Germany

Veltins Arena -- Gelsenkirchen, TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

FOX | Fubo (try for free) Odds: Spain +115; Draw +225; Italy +280

Team news

Spain: De la Fuente's side should not make any changes after their opening game, despite some doubts regarding the fitness of players such as Alvaro Morata and Rodri, but they all should be ready to start on Thursday. FC Barcelona star Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams are expected to support the Atletico Madrid striker and start against Italy.

Possible Spain XI: Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Nacho, Cucurella; Pedri, Rodri, Ruiz; Yamal, Morata, Williams.

Italy: Spalletti should also confirm the same starting XI that played against Albania last Saturday. There are some doubts regarding the involvement of Gianluca Mancini and Bryan Cristante, who might give much more solid but less creative defensive and midfield lines. The Italian manager will make the last decisions after Thursday's morning training.

Possible Italy XI: Donnarumma, Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Calafiori, Dimarco; Jorginho, Barella; Frattesi, Pellegrini, Chiesa; Scamacca.

Group B standings and schedule

TEAM MP W D L GF GA PTS Spain 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 Italy 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 Albania 2 0 1 1 3 4 1 Croatia 2 0 1 1 2 5 1

June 15

Spain 3, Croatia 0

Italy 1, Albania 2

June 19

Croatia 2, Albania 2

June 20

Spain vs. Italy, 3 p.m. on Fox

June 24

Albania vs. Spain, 3 p.m. on FS1

Croatia vs. Italy, 3 p.m. on Fox

Prediction

After the two teams met at the 2020 Euros and Italy won in penalties the semifinal, this time the expectations are much more on the Spanish side. Pick: Spain 2, Italy 1.

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.