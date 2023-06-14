A rematch from two years ago takes place Thursday as Spain squares off against Italy in the semifinals of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. The sides also met in the semis of the 2020-21 competition, with Spain posting a 2-1 victory before losing to France by the same score in the final. Spain and Italy took similar routes to this matchup, posting identical 3-2-1 records while scoring eight goals during the group stage.

Kickoff at De Grolsch Veste in Enschede, Netherlands is set for 2:45 p.m. ET. The Spaniards are the +127 favorites (risk $100 to win $127) in the latest Spain vs. Italy odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Italians are +235 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +210 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Italy vs. Spain picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+5.13 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64) and the Europa League (+1.60).

Now, Green has broken down Spain vs. Italy from every angle. Here are the betting lines and trends for Italy vs. Spain:

Spain vs. Italy money line: Spain +127, Italy +235, Draw +210

Spain vs. Italy over/under: 2.5 goals

Spain vs. Italy spread: Spain -0.5 (+122)

SPA: The Spaniards are 1-0-1 under new manager Luis de la Fuente

ITA: The Italians have lost only two of their last 16 UEFA Nations League matches

Why you should back Spain

The Spaniards were strong defensively in the group stage of this competition, giving up a total of five goals over six matches. They posted a clean sheet in each of their three victories, including one against Portugal in their final contest that allowed them to finish first in their group. Striker Alvaro Morata scored the lone goal in that contest and is tied with midfielder Pablo Sarabia for the team lead in the UEFA Nations League with two.

The 30-year-old Morata was one of the top scorers for Atletico Madrid this past season, finishing second on the club with 13 goals - his highest total since he netted a career-best 15 for Real Madrid in 2016-17. Morata has recorded 30 goals in 62 matches over nine seasons with the national team. Winger Marco Asensio has yet to convert for the Spaniards in this competition, but is tied for third in the UEFA Nations League with three assists.

Why you should back Italy

Like Spain, the Italians also needed a win in their final group stage game to advance. They came through, posting a 2-0 victory against Hungary to finish one point better than the Hungarians in their group. In that triumph, forward Giacomo Raspadori opened the scoring in the 27th minute and defender Federico Dimarco added insurance in the 52nd minute.

The goal by Raspadori was his second of the competition, tying him with midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini for first on the team. The 23-year-old Raspadori netted only two goals in 25 matches for Napoli this past season. He helped Italy to another victory three days prior to the triumph over Hungary, scoring the lone goal in the team's 1-0 victory against England.

How to make Italy vs. Spain picks

Green has broken down the UEFA Nations League match from every angle. He is leaning Over on the goal total.

