Spain have not made an ideal start to their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign with four points from a possible six in UEFA's Group B and early leaders Sweden yet to come. Kosovo went down 3-0 to the Swedes as the Spanish left it late to scrape past Georgia and Luis Enrique will expect much better in Seville.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, Mar. 31 | T ime: 03:45 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Mar. 31 | T 03:45 p.m. ET Location: Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla -- Seville, Spain

Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla -- Seville, Spain Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Spain -1000; Draw +750; Kosovo +2800 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Spain:

A home draw against Greece and a dramatic win Tbilisi after trailing 1-0 makes this a must-win game for La Roja and in convincing fashion after their sloppy collapse in Granada. Alvaro Morata scored against the Greeks while Ferran Torres and Dani Olmo were on target in Georgia with Jordi Alba assisting both. Enrique needs his men to pick up where they left off in that second half as they came from behind.

Kosovo:

No match for Sweden with Zlatan Ibrahimovic back in the fold, Kosovo are up against it in Group B and will be targeting their clashes with Georgia and Greece for points as they aim to avoid propping up the group. Given Spain's sluggish start, Bernard Challandes' men do have the firepower to cause an upset, but they will likely be looking elsewhere for points.

Prediction

Enrique's men to respond to their early difficulties with a convincing victory. Pick: Spain 3-0 Kosovo.