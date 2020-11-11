The Johan Cruijff Arena will host Wednesday's friendly between the Netherlands and Spain, pitting two loaded squads with emerging young talents against each other before the final round of UEFA Nations League group matches. The Dutch are without a win under new coach Frank De Boer and sit third in League A Group 1 of the Nations League, while the Spaniards are top of League A Group 4 but only by one point. Both need positive results this fortnight.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Netherlands vs. Spain

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 10

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Location: Johan Cruijff Arena -- Amsterdam, Netherlands

TV: ESPN+

Odds: Netherlands +200; Draw +210; Spain +145 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Netherlands: Winless under former Atlanta United boss De Boer, the Netherlands needed until their third match to score their first goal for their new coach. Third in League A Group 1 heading into the final fixtures, now would be the perfect time for the Dutch to find form ahead of a must-win doubleheader against Bosnia and then Poland. A big international break for Oranje.

Spain: The situation is less pressurised for the Spanish. The 1-0 loss away at the Ukraine was unexpected but Switzerland and Germany have been unconvincing in League A Group 4. Two wins and one draw for that one loss is not a bad return to the international scene for Luis Enrique but he will have to beware the danger of a pair of bad results with just one point the difference between Ukraine in third and top spot.

Prediction

A healthy score draw with both sides showing plenty of attacking intent. Dani Olmo and Memphis Depay to be among the scorers. Pick: Netherlands 2-2 Spain.