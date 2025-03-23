Ronald Koeman's Netherlands will visit Spain in Valencia for the second leg of the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals after the 2-2 draw of the first leg. The winner will face the winner of the tie between Croatia and France in the semifinals that will take place in June. After the semifinal eliminations against England at Euro 2024, the Netherlands will face the winning team of the last major European tournament that will feature winger Lamine Yamal among others.

Yamal is expected to get his 19th senior cap for the Spanish national team and will play alongside Nico Williams and Alvaro Morata while Inigo Martinez, Marc Casado and Bryan Zaragoza were not called up by manager Luis de la Fuente due to injuries. The away side will not count on both Inter's Denzel Dumfries and Jerdy Schouten as they left the training camp after reporting an injury while players such as Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee and Feyenoord's Quinten Timber were not called up by Koeman.

Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Mar. 23 | Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

Sunday, Mar. 23 | 3:45 p.m. ET Location: Estadio Mestalla -- Valencia, Spain

Estadio Mestalla -- Valencia, Spain Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Fubo (Try for free) Odds: Spain -155; Draw +310; Netherlands +375

Predicted starting lineups

Possible Spain XI: Simon; Porro, Huijsen, Le Normand, Cucurella; Ruiz, Zubimendi, Pedri; Yamal, Morata, Williams.

Possible Netherlands XI: Verbruggen; Frimpong, Van Hecke, Van Dijk, Geertruida; Reijnders, F de Jong; Simons, Kluivert, Gakpo; Memphis.

Prediction

Spain are the favorites and expected to win the second leg after drawing the first game in Rotterdam Pick: Spain 2, Netherlands 1.