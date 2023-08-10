A star-studded showdown is set to take place on Thursday when the Netherlands and Spain square off in a 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup quarterfinal. The Netherlands have yet to lose a match at the Women's World Cup, while Spain have recorded three or more goals in three of their first four matches. The Dutch secured a 2-0 victory over South Africa in the Round of 16. Spain trounced Switzerland 5-1 on Saturday after losing to Japan 4-0 in their final game of the group stage.

Kickoff in New Zealand is set for 9 p.m. ET. Spain are -124 favorites (risk $124 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Spain vs. Netherlands odds. The Netherlands are +360 underdogs, a 90-minute draw is priced at +225 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Spain are -250 to advance, while Netherlands are +175. Before locking in any Netherlands vs. Spain picks, be sure to see the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup predictions and best bets from soccer insider Jon "Buckets" Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's World Cup he has been red-hot, going 167-149-8 for a profit of $2,787 for $100 bettors.

Now, Eimer has broken down the Netherlands vs. Spain matchup from all sides. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Spain vs. Netherlands:

Spain vs. Netherlands spread: Spain -0.5 (-120), Netherlands +0.5 (-110)

Spain vs. Netherlands over/under: 2.5 goals

Spain vs. Netherlands 90-minute money line: Spain -124, Netherlands +360, Draw +225

Spain vs. Netherlands to advance: Spain -250, Netherlands +175

SPA: La Roja have outscored their World Cup opponents 13-5 through the Round of 16

NETH: The Dutch are 6-2-1 since the start of the year, with the only losses coming in friendlies against Austria and Germany

Spain vs. Netherlands picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Spain

The Spaniards have scored 13 goals in their first four games at the Women's World Cup. They scored four goals in the first half of their 5-1 victory over Switzerland. Aitana Bonmati registered a brace, while Alba Redondo, Laia Codina and Jennifer Hermoso also found the back of the net. Hermoso, Bonmati and Redondo have all scored three goals at the Women's World Cup, forming an extremely dangerous attack.

Bonmati has also been an incredible facilitator, recording two assists, which is tied for the team lead with Eva Navarro. Spain's dynamic attack will certainly create chances against a Netherlands side that gave up 13 shots, including seven on target, against South Africa. La Roja have controlled at least 70% of possession in every match during this tournament, providing Spain the majority of scoring opportunities during any given game. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why you should back Netherlands

Midfielder Jill Roord has been on fire at the Women's World Cup. In four appearances, she has registered four goals on 16 shots, including six on target. She had two goals in the 7-0 win over Vietnam. The 26-year-old has recorded 25 goals in 91 matches for the national team, including five since an April friendly against Poland. She is also a member of Manchester City of the Women's Super League in England.

Also helping boost the offense is forward Esmee Brugts. The 20-year-old has made a big impact on the national team, scoring two goals in four matches on eight shots, including four on target. Since last year, she has scored six goals in 21 international appearances. Domestically, Brugts is a member of PSV Eindhoven in the top women's league in the Netherlands. She has scored 12 times in 50 matches since 2020. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Netherlands vs. Spain picks

Eimer has broken down Thursday's Spain vs. Netherlands match from every angle. He is going Over on the goal total and has two other confident best bets, plus his full breakdown of the Women's World Cup match. He's only sharing those picks at SportsLine.

Who wins Spain vs. Netherlands, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for the Spain vs. Netherlands match, all from the soccer expert who is up almost 28 units on his soccer picks in 2023, and find out.