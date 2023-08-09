High-powered offenses clash when Spain battles the Netherlands in a 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup quarterfinal on Thursday night. Spain, the Group C runner-ups, have scored three or more goals in three of their four World Cup matchups. Their only blemish was a shocking 4-0 drubbing by Japan on July 31. The Netherlands are unbeaten in the competition with their only blemish being a 1-1 draw with the United States on July 27. They have outscored their opposition 11-1.

Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET at Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand. Spain are the +100 favorites (risk $100 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Spain vs. Netherlands odds, with Netherlands the +265 underdogs. A draw is priced at +230 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Spain vs. Netherlands spread: Spain -0.5 (+100), Netherlands +0.5 (-130)

Spain vs. Netherlands over/under: 2.5 goals

Spain vs. Netherlands money line: Spain +100, Netherlands +265, Draw +230

SPA: La Roja have outscored their World Cup opponents 13-5 through the Round of 16

NETH: The Dutch are 6-2-1 since the start of the year, with the only losses coming in friendlies against Austria and Germany

Why you should back Spain

After being humbled by Japan in the group stage finale, the Spaniards came out on fire against Switzerland in the Round of 16, posting a 5-1 victory. Among Spain's leading offensive weapons is midfielder Aitana Bonmati. The 25-year-old has found the back of the net three times in the Women's World Cup and assisted on two other goals, while taking 15 shots with six on target. She has scored 19 times in 51 appearances for the national team since 2017.

Also helping power Spain is forward Jennifer Hermoso. The 33-year-old has found the net three times in the Women's World Cup, including two in the 5-0 win over Zambia on July 26. In four appearances, she has an assist on 14 shots, including five on target. In 102 career appearances for Spain, she has scored 51 goals. Since last year, she has played professionally with Pachuca in the Liga MX Femenil, where she scored 23 times in 32 matches.

Why you should back Netherlands

Midfielder Jill Roord has been on fire at the Women's World Cup. In four appearances, she has registered four goals on 16 shots, including six on target. She had two goals in the 7-0 win over Vietnam. The 26-year-old has recorded 25 goals in 91 matches for the national team, including five since an April friendly against Poland. She is also a member of Manchester City of the Women's Super League in England.

Also helping boost the offense is forward Esmee Brugts. The 20-year-old has made a big impact on the national team, scoring two goals in four matches on eight shots, including four on target. Since last year, she has scored six goals in 21 international appearances. Domestically, Brugts is a member of PSV Eindhoven in the top women's league in the Netherlands. She has scored 12 times in 50 matches since 2020.

How to make Netherlands vs. Spain picks

