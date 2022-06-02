UEFA Nations League play on Thursday will see Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal travel to face Spain in Sevilla. Both teams look like contenders to win the competition, with Spain looking to get back to the final after losing to France last October. Portugal were the winners of the first edition of the competition back in 2019 as Ronaldo goes for his third international trophy. Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Thursday, June 2 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Location: Estadio Benito Villamarin -- Sevilla, Spain

TV: FS1 | Live stream: fuboTV (Get access now)

Odds: Spain +116; Draw +225; Portugal +245 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Spain: Light years different than the 2010 World Cup-winning squad, this isn't a team filled with superstars, but there is a ton of young talent. Ferran Torres leads the frontline and has 13 goals in 24 matches for Spain, and Ansu Fati joins him, while the midfield features veterans Sergio Busquets, Koke, Rodri and others. The biggest test will be for the defense, with Pau Torres expected to start alongside either Inigo Martinez or Eric Garcia.

Portugal: Ronaldo is the clear leader of this team, but there are some fantastic options to accompany him in attack, namely Rafael Leao. The AC Milan man has yet to score for the national team, having played just five games, but he was the key piece to his club's run to the Serie A title and enters in sizzling form. Expect him to play a significant role with Bernardo Silva as the creator with Bruno Fernandes. The team still has some veterans with 39-year-old Pepe even still in the squad, but it will feel confident in going to Spain and getting something from this match.

Prediction

Ronaldo and Ferran get the goals with each team picking up a point. Pick: Spain 1, Portugal 1