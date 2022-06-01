The UEFA Nations League kicks off with a bang this week, with Spain and Portugal squaring off in one of several matchups between elite teams. The tournament keeps teams of similar ability in each larger group, so this week also will bring such matches as Belgium vs. Netherlands and Italy vs. Germany. Spain and Portugal are in Group 2 of the top-tier League A, along with Czech Republic and Switzerland. Each team plays six group matches, with four of those to be played in early June and the other two scheduled for September. Spain lost the 2020-21 Nations League final to France last October. The last competitive match between these teams was a 3-3 draw in the 2018 World Cup group stage, and they have since played a pair of scoreless friendly matches.

Kickoff is set for 2:45 p.m. ET at Estadio Benito Villamarin in Seville, Spain. Spain is the +117 favorite (risk $100 to win $117) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Spain vs. Portugal odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Portugal is the +245 underdog, a draw is priced at +225 and the over-under for total goals scored is set at 2.5.

Spain vs. Portugal spread: Spain -0.5

Spain vs. Portugal over-under: 2.5 goals

Spain vs. Portugal money line: Spain +117, Portugal +245, Draw +225

SPA: Spain has five clean sheets in its past six in all competitions (6-0-0)

POR: Portugal has scored 14 goals in its last six matches overall (4-1-1)



Why you should back Spain

La Roja is a veteran group, and it is one of the world's most technically gifted teams. It will hold the ball for long stretches, poking and prodding until a player like Alvaro Morata or Ferran Torres can break through. Morata is the top scorer on the team with 25 career international goals, while the 22-year-old Torres has 13 in just 24 international starts. Ansu Fati, 19, also will be back from a long-term injury to give the attack more dynamism. Manager Luis Enrique has an excellent assortment of players to choose from in the midfield, and each one brings playmaking ability.

Captain Sergio Busquets could be joined by anyone from a group that includes Thiago, Koke, Gavi, Carlos Soler, Marcos Llorente and Dani Olmo. Veterans Thiago and Koke along with brilliant youngster Gavi are likely the top choices. Gavi, 17, had two goals and five assists with Barcelona this season.

Why you should back Portugal

The Portuguese have a lot more threatening options in their attack, and they could take advantage of that aging back line. Cristiano Ronaldo is aging, as well, but he hasn't slowed down much, and he had a hat trick in that 2018 World Cup draw with Spain. The 37-year-old scored 18 goals in his return to Manchester United this season, and Bruno Fernandes had 10 goals and six assists alongside him. Now they will team up in the Portugal attack along with Dioga Jota, who had 15 goals in a complementary role to Mohamed Salah with Liverpool.

Jota and Ronaldo are both dangerous on the counter-attack, and Spain is typically vulnerable there. Fernandes and Bernardo Silva should feature in the midfield, and they have combined for three goals and six assists in the nine international games in 2022.

How to make Spain vs. Portugal picks

