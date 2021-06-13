Spain will commence their Euro 2020 campaign when they face Sweden on Monday in Group E play. The two teams are joined by Poland and Slovakia, with Spain being the clear favorite to win the group. But a talented quartet may just see three of them advance to the knockout stages in what's expected to be a competitive group. Spain, winners in 2008 and 2012, are looking to take home their third Euro out of four with young talents leading the way.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Monday, June 14

: Monday, June 14 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Olimpico de Sevilla -- Sevilla, Spain

: Estadio Olimpico de Sevilla -- Sevilla, Spain TV: ESPN

Live stream: fuboTV

fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Spain -220; Draw +320; Sweden +700 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Spain: Luis Enrique's team should line up in a 4-3-3, and the defense is one of the strong points. The midfield is also established with guys like Thiago and Fabian Ruiz, but the biggest question mark comes in attack. Gerard Moreno has proven his quality at the club level, but can he do it on the international stage with the likes of Ferran Torres and others? A recent 0-0 draw with Portugal saw them lack sharpness and creativity, so they'll need a strong start to the cup to create positive vibes.

Sweden: No Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a big knock, but this could be the breakout tournament for Alexander Isak. The Real Sociedad man is a budding superstar with pace and a superb finishing ability, and Spain will be cautious of him, knowing him well for his exploits in La Liga. If he can put away a chance or at least be a creator in the final third, the Swedes will have an opportunity to get something from this.

Prediction

It's not the national team of dominance from years past, but there is still a ton of quality that picks up three huge points to start thanks to Gerard Moreno. Pick: Spain 2, Sweden 1