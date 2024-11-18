Spain will host Switzerland on Monday at the Estadio Heliodoro Rodríguez Lopez in Tenerife for the last matchup of the group phase of the UEFA Nations League. Luis de la Fuente had a solid group phase where they recorded four wins and one draw in the five opening games, and are already certain to end up at the top of the Group 4, while the visitors had a disappointing campaign as they are sitting at the bottom of the group with zero wins after five games played (two draws and three defeats). Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Monday, Nov. 18 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Monday, Nov. 18 | 2:45 p.m. ET Location: Estadio Heliodoro Rodríguez Lopez -- Tenerife, Spain

Estadio Heliodoro Rodríguez Lopez -- Tenerife, Spain Live stream: Fubo

Fubo (Try for free) Odds: Spain -260; Draw +360; Switzerland +650

Team news

Spain: De la Fuente is expected to make multiple rotations with some players injured and others such as Martin Zubimendi, Alex Baena and Oyarzabal all released from the squad for Monday's game. AC Milan striker Alvaro Morata is expected to start on the attack and to play alongside Dani Olmo and Nico Williams.

Possible Spain XI: Raya; Mingueza, Vivian, Laporte, Grimaldo; Merino, Ruiz; Nico Williams, Olmo, Pino; Morata.

Switzerland: Switzerland want to prove they are actually better than the results showed over the last five games so manager Murat Yakin is expected to name a solid starting lineup on Monday.

Possible Switzerland XI: Kobel; Fernandes, Comert, Akanji, Rodriguez; Xhaka, Freuler; Monteiro, Amdouni, Kutesa; Zeqiri.

Prediction

Despite many rotations and players injured, Spain are still a much better and solid team than the visitors. PICK: Spain 2, Switzerland 0.