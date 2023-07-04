Spain and Ukraine will meet again at the UEFA under-21 Euros after both advanced to the semifinals over the weekend. It finished 2-2 between the pair at Giulesti Stadium just eight days before this next showdown, and a late Abel Ruiz effort salvaged a Spanish draw and top spot in Group B as part of La Rojita's 14-game unbeaten run. It took extra time for Spain to overcome Switzerland while Ukraine knocked out a strong France side with Mykhailo Mudryk back as part of a standout performance in the quarterfinals.

With three slots going to Europe for the 2024 Olympic men's soccer tournament, not including Les Bleus who automatically qualify as hosts and England who are part of Team GB at Olympic level, the top three from these under-21 finals will also reach the Olympics. With the French out and the English ineligible, Israel will join Spain and Ukraine -- a first for the Israelis since 1976.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, July 5 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, July 5 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Stadionul Steaua -- Bucharest, Romania

Stadionul Steaua -- Bucharest, Romania TV/Live stream: CBS Sports Golazo

CBS Sports Golazo Odds: Spain -188; Draw: +290; Ukraine +350 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Spain: Santi Denia's men's journey began in qualification group C which they won with maximum points before coming out on top of Group B with wins over Romania and Croatia before that draw with Ukraine. It finished 2-1 after extra time against the Swiss with Abel Ruiz, Sergio Gomez and Juan Miranda each scoring twice as part of this journey.

"There is a statistic that of the last seven editions we have reached six semifinals, and it is a reflection of the quality of Spanish football," said Santi Denia. "We try to have a model of play and we try to improve in each game. We look for the detail, and we have already seen the difficulty of getting to the semifinals. They want to build from the back. They are quick up front, they defend well and they can progress play."

Possible Spain XI: Tenas; V Gomez, Paredes, Pacheco, Miranda; Blanco, Alex Baena; Rodri, Sancet, ﻿﻿S Gomez; Ruiz.

Ukraine: Meanwhile, Ruslan Rotan's side lost just once in qualifying as runners-up from Group H before coming out on top of Slovakia in the playoffs. Wins over Croatia and Romania meant that drawing with Spain dropped them down to second in Group B only on goal difference. A 3-1 win over France was arguably the most eye-catching result of the quarterfinals and Georgiy Sudakov is the Young Men's leading scorer with three goals so far.

"We both know each other well," said Rotan. "We know Spain have a very stable structure, they are aggressive and they control very well the attacking third. We showed that we are a fantastic team -- we played brilliantly. The most important thing for me is that we have become one of the best of the best."

Possible Ukraine XI: Trubin; Sych, Batahov, Talovierov, Vivcharenko; Brazhko, Bondarenko; Kashchuk, Sudakov, Mudryk; Sikan.

Prediction

This one was tight last time and should be similar here. Do not be surprised if it goes beyond 90 minutes and that there might be fewer total goals than their group stage meeting. Pick: Spain 2, Ukraine 1.