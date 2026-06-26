Spain vs. Uruguay odds, picks, prediction, betting preview, start time for 2026 World Cup match on Friday

Spain look to lock up Group H when they take on Uruguay in Mexico on Friday. The only team in Group H to actually win a game thus far, Spain entered the tournament as one of the favorites to win it all and showed why in their win over Saudi Arabia. Uruguay, meanwhile, has managed two draws and needs a win here to provide safety over Cabo Verde, one of the event's big surprises. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

The latest Spain vs. Uruguay odds from FanDuel list Spain as -210 favorites on the 90-minute money line while Uruguay are + 600 underdogs and a draw is priced at +320. Meanwhile, the Over/Under for total goals scored is 2.5. There are also plenty of other World Cup betting options available on sites like FanDuel, where you can use the latest FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets if your bet $5 for seven days.

You can also find Spain vs. Uruguay picks and more World Cup bets from SportsLine's experts like Brad Thomas, Jon Eimer and Martin Green. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Spain vs. Uruguay betting odds

Spain vs. Uruguay money line: Spain -210, Draw +320, Uruguay +600 Spain vs. Uruguay over/under: 2.5 (Over -106, Under -114) Bet Spain vs. Uruguay on FanDuel: Check out the latest FanDuel promo code here

Spain vs. Uruguay betting preview

Alarm bells sounded around the world when Spain were held to a goalless draw by a relatively anonymous Cabo Verde side in their first World Cup match. What had happened to the mighty Spain, a team many considered to be the favorite to win the tournament? Looking back, the result can be chalked up to certain players being deployed out of position, Cabo Verde's admittedly brilliant showing and both Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams -- speedy wingers with elite shooting ability -- starting on the bench due to injuries. Spain trounced Saudi Arabia 4-0 in their next match.

Spain now look to be back to form and are heavily favored over Uruguay. A fit and firing Yamal is one of the most dangerous players in the world and his presence alone makes Spain a true contender for the title. Add in an in-form Mikel Oyarzabal and Dani Olmo and the Spaniards can make any defense crumble.

Uruguay have not been impressive. Gone are the days of Luis Suarez, Diego Forlan and Edinson Cavani. Marcelo Bielsa's team managed a 1-1 draw with Saudi Arabia before Cabo Verde battled to another outstanding draw, this time a 2-2 result. The Uruguayans have shown little indication that they have the quality to consistently win big games, to say nothing of a game with a powerhouse like Spain.

It would be a shock if Spain does not claim all three points.

Spain vs. Uruguay picks, prediction

Both teams to score - No (-128)

Let's be bold here. Uruguay simply don't have the horses to consistently cut through Spain. The Spaniards can actually win Group H with a draw, disincentivizing them from making this an open back-and-forth affair. If this is going to be a low-scoring match won by a moment of magic, give me the side that has Yamal. Uruguay will be out of their depth.

Lamine Yamal anytime goalscorer (+155)

The Spanish wunderkind has the rockets in his legs to devastate Uruguay on the counterattack, which may be where many of Spain's chances arise. The 2022 Euros were Yamal's coming-out party. The 2026 World Cup could be his crowning, and he should take another step towards the throne on Friday.