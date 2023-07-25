Spain will look to clinch a spot in the Round of 16 when they battle Zambia in a 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Group C match on Wednesday. Spain crushed Costa Rica 3-0 in the tournament opener, and have outscored their last five opponents by a combined score of 24-0. Entering the Women's World Cup 2023, the Spaniards were considered one of the favorites and they have not done anything to dampen those expectations. Zambia, which stunned Germany 3-2 in a friendly on July 7, were beaten 5-0 by Japan in their first group stage matchup on Saturday.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 a.m. ET at Eden Park Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand. Caesars Sportsbook lists Spain as the -12500 favorites (risk $12,500 to win $100) in its latest Spain vs. Zambia odds, with Zambia the +8000 underdogs. A draw is priced at +2000 and the over/under for total goals scored is 4.5. Before locking in any Zambia vs. Spain picks or 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup predictions, be sure to check out what proven SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's World Cup he has been red-hot, going 167-149-8 for a profit of $2,787 for $100 bettors.

Now, Eimer has broken down Spain vs. Zambia from every angle. Here are the betting lines and trends for Zambia vs. Spain:

Spain vs. Zambia spread: Spain -4.5 (+120), Zambia +4.5 (-150)

Spain vs. Zambia over/under: 4.5 goals

Spain vs. Zambia money line: Spain -12500, Zambia +8000, Draw +2000

SPA: Spain are 8-1 since the start of the year, with the only loss coming against Australia 3-2 on Feb. 19

3-2 on Feb. 19 ZAM: Zambia have been outscored 24-16 in 10 matches this year

Why you should back Spain

The Spaniards took advantage of an own goal and goals by Esther Gonzalez and Aitana Bonmati in the win over Costa Rica. Gonzalez, 30, is among the team's top scorers. In 39 career appearances, she has 26 goals, and has scored five times in the last seven matches. She has scored two goals in two of those matches -- a 7-0 friendly win over Panama on June 29 and a 3-0 win over the Czech Republic in 2023 Cup of Nations action in February.

Bonmati, 25, is also a capable scorer. The midfielder has found the back of the net 17 times in 48 appearances for her home country since 2017. She has five multi-goal performances for Spain, the last coming in November 2021 when she scored two goals in an 8-0 win over Scotland in World Cup qualifying. She also plays domestically for Barcelona in the Primera Division and has 76 goals in 226 career matches since 2015. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Zambia

Barbra Banda has been a scoring machine for Zambia. The 23-year-old has 39 career goals for her country, and has registered nine multi-goal games. In the 3-2 friendly victory over Germany, she scored two of the goals. She had a six-goal effort in a 7-0 win over Lesotho in the 2022 COSAFA Women's Championship.

Forward Grace Chanda is also a scoring threat. She has 15 goals in 28 appearances for Zambia since 2018. She has had four multi-scoring matches, including a three-goal effort in a 5-0 win over Zimbabwe in August 2019 during the 2020 CAF Women's Olympic qualifying tournament. She scored in a June 30 friendly with Switzerland, which ended in a 3-3 draw. See which team to pick here.

