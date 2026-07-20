Spain win World Cup as Lionel Messi falls short; MLB's top 50 players of 2026 first half

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🏆 Five things to know Monday

⚾ Do not miss this: MLB's top 50 players of 2026

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The second half of the season is underway, and before we get too deep into the playoff hunt, we ought to highlight the 50 best players in MLB thus far. From Opening Day to the All-Star Break, these standouts played integral roles in fueling the multiple dominant National League teams and keeping surprise squads alive in the wide-open American League pennant races.

You won't find injured players like Aaron Judge (who is still not cleared for baseball activities) in these rankings, even though he is clearly one of the 50 most talented stars in the sport when he is on the field. And another disclaimer: These are not predictive rankings. Those who made the cut were the most impactful players of the first half, not those who could make an impact moving forward.

With that, let's acknowledge the No. 2 player in our rankings: Pete Crow-Armstrong. The young Cubs star improved his plate discipline and power this year to turn himself into a real MVP challenger. Oh, and his glove is pretty nice, too. Here's our Dayn Perry on PCA:

Perry: "PCA is the best defensive center fielder in MLB and one of the most valuable fielders at any position. At the plate, he's also been better than ever, thanks in part to a significantly improved walk rate. He's got an outside shot at a 40-40 season (and a 10-WAR season). He's also a threat to snatch the NL MVP award away from Shohei Ohtani."

Unsurprisingly, the best teams accounted for the most top-50 players.

Five players: Dodgers

Four players: Phillies

Three players: Marlins, Nationals, Rays, Tigers, Yankees

🏀 NBA Summer League grades

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Summer League offers the first look at each year's draftees in NBA uniforms and indicates how they might fare as rookies. The 2026 edition delivered an immediate blockbuster with the battle between top two picks AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson, and while both of them shined, that was always the expectation. Perhaps the more eyebrow-raising showing came from No. 10 pick Brayden Burries.

Burries was the only player outside the top four picks to receive an "A" grade on his Summer League report card. Our Cameron Salerno explained how one of the Bucks' first-rounders looked like a potential draft steal.

Salerno: "There is a case to be made that Burries played as well as anybody in Las Vegas and could receive some summer league MVP consideration. Burries did a little bit of everything, which is exactly the role he played during his freshman season at Arizona. He can shoot, defend, playmake and rebound. Burries also adds versatility because of how well he plays on or off the ball."

Most of the lottery picks showed their teams exactly what they wanted to see. A couple of them will have to wait until the regular season to prove their first-round value, though. These two in particular left us wanting just a little more:

Keaton Wagler, Clippers: C+

C+ Nate Ament, Bucks: C+

📈 Red Sox climb in AL East and MLB Power Rankings

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The Red Sox entered the All-Star Break as the hottest team in baseball, and a few days off the diamond has not halted their momentum. Boston rolled past the Rays for a four-game sweep in its first series back and all of the sudden own the franchise's longest winning streak since 1948.

What recently looked like one of the worst teams in the league is now suddenly two games above .500, merely six games back of first place in the AL East and all the way up to No. 10 in this week's MLB Power Rankings.

In a year where the American League has been weak across the board, the AL East is now a bright spot thanks to Boston's surge. Our Matt Snyder shed light on what is quickly becoming a competitive division race.

Snyder: "It's entirely possible that all five teams could remain in contention all season here and, further, it's possible the AL East could end up with all three AL Wild Card teams. … The Rays have the best AL record with the Yankees second and the Red Sox hold the third Wild Card. The Orioles are only two games out of a Wild Card. The Red Sox and Orioles would only need to squeeze past the Guardians (who are currently three games ahead of the Orioles) to give the East four of the six playoff teams on the AL side."

Here is where every AL East team stands in our latest power rankings:

Rays: No. 5 (↓2)

No. 5 (↓2) Yankees: No. 6 (↓1)

No. 6 (↓1) Red Sox: No. 10 (↑5)

No. 10 (↑5) Orioles: No. 18 (↑2)

No. 18 (↑2) Blue Jays: No. 22 (--)

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Monday

⚾ Dodgers at Phillies, 7:10 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Aces at Tempo, 8 p.m. on NBC Sports Network

🤼 WWE Raw, 8 p.m. on Netflix

🏀 Lynx at Storm, 10 p.m. on USA Network

⚾ Cardinals at Angels, 10:10 p.m. on ESPN