Spain may be World Cup champs and reigning Euro winners, but they may just be getting started

NEW YORK - Total domination. In defeating Argentina, Spain became the first team to not allow a shot on target in 90 minutes in a World Cup final, winning 1-0 after a Ferran Torres goal, but this team is just getting started. If I told you that Spain won the World Cup by going undefeated and scoring in every game but one, I'm sure you would've assumed that Lamine Yamal had multiple goal involvements.

While that's a safe expectation for someone who announced their stardom at only 17 with a goal and four assists as Spain won Euro 2024, the squad accomplishing this with Yamal scoring only once – during the group stage against Saudi Arabia – shows just how balanced they are. The squad depth was critical with Nico Williams picking up an injury, Pedri and Fabian Ruiz rotating, and even Pedro Porro won the starting right back job from Marcos Llorente during the tournament.

In what could be Lionel Messi's final World Cup, the torch for current superstardom may be going to Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, but Yamal's potential is limitless, to be able to challenge them for the throne sooner than later in what is just another magnificent piece this loaded, yonug squad has, boasting an average age of 26.2 years.

"I think Lamine [Yamal] is an incredible player," Porro said, beaming about his teammate. "He's a young boy, but I think the most important thing for him now is to congratulate him because he's a young boy and won the World Cup today. I think the best moment in my life, in the life for him. I think it's for me, [he's an] incredible player."

And he wasn't even the best teenager on his own team in this tournament. Let that sink in. Spain are also set with a defensive anchor in Pau Cubarsi, who won Best Young Player of the tournament at 19 and part of a defense led by Unai Simon and shielded by Rodri. During the World Cup, they not only allowed one goal, which is a record defensive performance, but they did it while playing more games than any World Cup winner ever with the addition of the round of 32. The previous record of two goals allowed by a World Cup winner was jointly held by Spain in 2010, France in 1998, and Italy in 2006, but they only played seven games compared to Spain's eight this campaign.

That adaptability is impressive, but they also absolutely dominated games from start to finish. The highest xG that Spain allowed in a game was 0.67 to Portugal, and their lowest was a miniscule .08 to Saudi Arabia. Lionel Messi was held to 54 touches, but he only took one shot and was unable to create much, even before Enzo Fernández was sent off for his own challenge on Cubarsi.

Luis de la Fuente deserves all the flowers for how he has set up this squad and prepared them for everything that has come their way. He mentioned that winning the European Championship was something that showed the team what they could accomplish and has kept his squad focused during this grind to a point where they didn't trail for a single minute during the World Cup.

He's completed international soccer in the past three years, winning the UEFA Nations League, European Championship, and now capping it off with his most special one yet, the World Cup. While now there may not be much left for de la Fuente to accomplish, his players aren't limiting their own ambitions one bit as Simon has his eyes on 2030, which will be jointly hosted by Spain, Portugal, and Morocco with matches also taking place in Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay. Looking to get a third star at home would be an incredible accomplishment, and there's no reason why Spain can't get it done.

"Winning a World Cup, there is nothing else on a sporting level. It cannot be compared to the Euro Cup, which is something historic; it cannot be compared to the Nations League, which is also something spectacular," Simon said. "But winning a World Cup is unique. As I tell you, we had to wait 16 years. I think we only have to wait four to get another star, but for now, I think we have to enjoy it and be aware of what we've done."

Soaking in the moment is important, and even though Leandro Paredes tried to interrupt Spain's moment by almost choking Eric Garcia following the match, the joy could be seen on each of the players' faces, down to Porro wanting to call his grandfather as soon as he could.

"Since you are very little, you go in search of a dream, and the truth is, today I have carried out some words that my grandfather said to me a few days ago: 'Bring it home, son.' I don't even know what to think right now; I'm just looking forward to getting out of here and calling him, because I'm sure he will be very happy, very emotional, and I, too," Porro said.

That joy is something that they'll be chasing again, and they'll have the support of their home fans to push for it in 2030. They'll also have a Yamal who will be 23 by then, ready to enter the cusp of his prime. As he's already had a tournament as Spain's best player under his belt, it's scary to imagine the level that he'll be at then. Things will change, but the core of this squad, barring injuries, will be back, and they'll have had a strong World Cup performance under their belts to boot. The global soccer community will need to look out because while France are also set up to push in 2030, the new kings of global soccer will be hard to dislodge.