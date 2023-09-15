The majority of Spain's World Cup winning squad say they will not return to the national setup for the time being as they believe that insufficient progress has been made by their football federation (RFEF) to create a safe environment for players.

The Spanish game was thrust into crisis amid one of its greatest triumphs last month when RFEF president Luis Rubiales forcibly kissed Jenni Hermoso amid the celebrations that followed La Roja beating England in the Women's World Cup Final. In response, 81 Spanish footballers said they would boycott the national team. Rubiales has since resigned and Jorge Vilda, the head coach who proved to be a hugely divisive figure, has also been replaced.

The naming of the first squad of his successor, Montse Tome, has now been delayed to an unspecified date after 39 players cosigned a statement saying that their self-imposed exile would continue. That group includes the overwhelming majority of those who lifted the World Cup but not Claudia Zornoza Sanchez or Athenea del Castillo.

"The changes made are not enough for the players to feel safe, where women are respected, where there is support for women's football and where we can maximise our potential," said the statement, which added: "We firmly believe that strong changes are required in leadership positions in the RFEF and specifically, in the area of women's football."

The 39 players -- a group that includes Hermoso, double Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas and World Cup final scorer Olga Carmona -- are calling for a restructuring of the RFEF's women's football organisation as well as its ethics and communications divisions.

"The specified changes to the RFEF are based on zero tolerance for those people who, from a position within the RFEF, have had, incited, hidden or applauded attitudes that go against the dignity of women," the statement continued. "We firmly believe that strong changes are required in leadership positions in the RFEF and specifically, in the area of women's football.

"We believe that it is time to fight to show that these situations and practices have no place in football or society, that the current structure needs changes and we do it so that the next generations can have equality in football and at the level that we all deserve."

Spain are due to face Sweden and Switzerland in Nations League on September 22 and 26 but with a week to go it remains to be seen what squad they will be able to name.

Meanwhile a judge has banned Rubiales from going within 200 metres of Hermoso as Madrid's national court consider a criminal complaint of sexual assault and coercion. Rubiales, who resigned from his role at the RFEF on Sunday, denies the allegations against him.

Speaking after the hearing, Carla Vall i Duran, Hermoso's lawyer, said: "We can continue to affirm that the kiss was not consented to, which is what we have said from the very beginning.

"The entire world, the entire country, has been able to observe there was no type of consent. And we are going to prove that in the courtroom."