Paula Dapena, who plays for Viajes InterRias FF, a Spanish third division women's soccer club, has received death threats for not honoring Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona before a game on Saturday. Before the match against Deportivo La Coruna, every player -- except for Dapena -- lined up, stood and observed a moment of silence for Maradona, who died on Nov. 25 at the age of 60. Dapena refused to take part, and instead turned her back and sat down.

"It's not just me that has been harassed on social media but also my teammates," Dapena said, according to ESPN. "We have also received death threats and messages such as 'I'm going to find your home address and go there and break your legs.'"

Dapena protested to the moment because Maradona was accused committing domestic violence back in 2014. According to Yahoo, Maradona was caught on video arguing with a girlfriend and appeared to hit her. Maradona said that he did not hit her and was never charged with anything in connection to the video.

Dapena noted that Maradona died on International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

"It seems hypocritical to observe a minute's silence for Maradona, who was known for being an abuser, and not [observe] it for the victims of violence against women," Dapena said. "It [Maradona's death] totally overshadowed that day. We went from putting the spotlight on the death of women due to this cause to talking only about Maradona and what an idol he was for everyone.

"For me, from a football standpoint, Maradona had spectacular skills and qualities. But as a person, he left a lot to be desired."

Dapena was the only player on her team that chose not to honor Maradona during the moment of silence. She said honoring him would have gone "against my values."

"To have observed a minute's silence and honoured him would have gone against my values," Dapena said. "I couldn't do it."

Maradona's death is being attributed to a cardiorespiratory issue, according to Clarin. Maradona had his fair share of health issues recently. Earlier in November he was admitted to a hospital and ended up undergoing emergency brain surgery to treat a blood clot. The surgery was successful and Maradona was released from the hospital.