The stage is set for a pivotal Italian Serie A match on Saturday as Spezia host AC Milan. The Rossoneri are fifth in the Italian Serie A table after going undefeated in seven straight league games and need a win to have a chance at getting into the top four. Meanwhile, Spezia have dropped to 17th place and are winless in nine straight, so a victory could help them get out of the relegation zone.

Kickoff from Stadio Alberto Picco in La Spezia is set for Noon ET on Saturday. The latest Spezia vs. AC Milan odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Milan as the -115 favorites (risk $115 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Spezia as the +325 underdogs. A draw is priced at +245 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch AC Milan vs. Spezia

Spezia vs. AC Milan date: Saturday, May 13

Spezia vs. AC Milan time: Noon ET

Italian Serie A picks for AC Milan vs. Spezia

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Spezia vs. AC Milan, Sutton is picking Under 2.5 goals to be scored for a -120 payout. The expert notes that the Under has hit in six straight league matches for AC Milan, while Spezia have been have been shut out in their last two home games.

Spezia enter Saturday's match more rested, since Milan is coming off of a 2-0 Champions League loss to hometown rival Inter. However, Sutton believes the visitors will set the tone in this match.

"With Rafael Leao likely sidelined for this match, I'm expecting AC Milan to slow the game down and control the pace of play," Sutton told SportsLine. "Milan knows this match will go a long way in determining if they finish in the top four, so I'm expecting a dominant defensive effort from Stefano Pioli's men." Stream the game here.

