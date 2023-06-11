Spezia will battle Hellas Verona on Sunday on Paramount+ in an Italian Serie A relegation playoff match. The winner will stay in Serie A, while the loser will be relegated to Serie B and will not only lose players, but also much-needed funding. Spezia (6-19-3), 17th on the Italian Serie A table with 31 points, have dropped two matches in a row, while Verona (7-21-10), 18th on the table, have lost three of four. The teams played to a scoreless draw in March and Spezia earned a 2-1 win over Verona in November. You can stream this match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days and watch over 2,400 soccer matches per year.

Kickoff is set for 2:45 p.m. ET at Mapei Stadium - Citta del Tricolore in Reggio Emilia, Italy. Caesars Sportsbook lists Verona as the +165 favorites (risk $100 to win $165) in its latest Spezia vs. Hellas Verona odds, with Spezia the +195 underdogs. A draw is priced at +190 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Sunday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for the first week when you sign up here.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Italian Serie A match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get started with a special seven-day free trial with the promo code, so sign up here.

How to watch Spezia vs. Hellas Verona

Hellas Verona vs. Spezia date: Sunday, June 11

Hellas Verona vs. Spezia time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Hellas Verona vs. Spezia live stream: Paramount+ (try free for seven days)

Why you should back Hellas Verona



Midfielder Darko Lazovic is among the team leaders on offense and will try to continue his recent offensive productivity. Lazovic, who has 30 appearances, including 27 starts, has four goals and five assists on the season. He has taken 39 shots, including 11 on target. He dished out an assist in last Sunday's 3-1 loss at AC Milan and had a goal on three shots, including one on target, in a 3-1 loss at Atalanta on May 20. The 32-year-old Serbian is in his fourth season with Hellas Verona, and in 133 league appearances, has scored 11 goals.

Defender Davide Faraoni is coming off a solid performance against AC Milan, scoring a goal on one shot. For the season, he has two goals and three assists in 23 appearances, including 19 starts. The 31-year-old is in his fifth season with the club. In 142 career league appearances with Hellas Verona, Faraoni has scored 18 goals. Stream the game here.

Why you should back Spezia

Like Hellas Verona, Spezia has had a hard time finding the back of the net this season. But the one player who has provided a strong share of offense is forward M'Bala Nzola of Angola. The 26-year-old has 13 goals and two assists in 31 appearances, including 29 starts. He has two multiple-goal performances, the last coming in a 2-2 draw at Udinese in February. He also had both goals in the win over Hellas Verona earlier in the year.

Forward Daniele Verde has had success in the offense, scoring three goals on 32 shots, including nine on target in 25 appearances. He scored Spezia's goal in a 1-1 draw with Sampdoria in April on five shots, including two on target. The 26-year-old, who is in his third year with Spezia, scored eight goals in 33 matches a year ago. In 79 career Serie A matches with Spezia, he has 17 goals. Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream Italian Serie A on Paramount+

SportsLine's Jon Eimer is picking the match to be tied at halftime. "Both teams will be absolutely desperate not to specifically concede first," Eimer told SportsLine. "Even though both Spezia and Hellas are two sides that defensively don't really do much, I expect them both to play an extremely defensively focused game. Both teams will sit back, play this slow, and do their best to grind this game to a halt, even though their playstyle doesn't reflect that."

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch Italian Serie A. Visit Paramount+ now to see Italian Serie A, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can now try it free for seven days.