Inter Milan turned things around after a difficult couple of weeks and managed to win two consecutive matches for the first time in 2022 against Juventus and Hellas Verona last week. The Nerazzurri are now favorites to win another crucial clash for the title race against former club legend Thiago Motta, who is doing a very positive season at Spezia this year. Inter are unbeaten against Spezia between Serie A and the Italian Cup with four wins and one draw and an overall record of 13-3.

Here's what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Friday, Apr. 15 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Stadio Alberto Picco -- Spezia, Italy

TV/Live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Spezia +950; Draw +410; Inter Milan -320 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Spezia: Thiago Motta's side are coming off a 0-0 road draw with Empoli and are currently are 15th in Serie A with 33 points through 32 matches. Spezia have scored just 16 goals at home this season, they are tied with Venezia with the 3rd-fewest in Serie A. Their 18.1 expected goals at home is in sole possession of 3rd-fewest in the league as well. Coach Thiago Motta is an Inter Milan legend where he won the Champions League back in 2010. As a player, he played 55 Serie A games for Inter (between August 2009 and January 2012). During his time at the club, the only Inter midfielder to be involved in more league goals than Motta (18: 11 goals, 7 assists) was Wesley Sneijder (23).

Inter Milan: Inzaghi's team won the last two matches against Juventus and Hellas Verona and are second in Serie A with 66 points through 31 matches. They sit just two points behind league-leading AC Milan but also have a game in hand. Hakan Calhanoglu ranks third in Serie A with 65 chances created and is tied for fourth with eight assists. Nicolo Barella leads the team and is tied for second with nine assists. Inter have collected 14 clean sheets in 31 Serie A matches this season, as many as in the entirety of last term. They last kept more shutouts in 2018/19 (17 under Luciano Spalletti).

Prediction

Inter Milan will seek for their third win in a row to put more pressure on AC Milan that will play Friday as well against Genoa. PICK: Inter Milan 2, Spezia 0.