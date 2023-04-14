Italian Serie A action continues on Friday with Spezia Calcio battling S.S. Lazio on Paramount+. Maurizio Sarri's men sit in second place on the Italian Serie A table and have been on fire, losing just one match in 2023. Meanwhile, Spezia are battling to stay above the relegation zone and have just one win over their last 12 matches across all competition. You can see what happens when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for your first week and watch over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Kickoff from Stadio Alberto Picco in La Spezia is set for 2:45 p.m. on Friday. The latest Spezia vs. Lazio odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Lazio as the -135 favorites (risk $135 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Spezia as the +380 underdog. A draw is priced at +255 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Friday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can try free for seven days.

How to watch Lazio vs. Spezia

Spezia vs. Lazio date: Friday, April 14

Spezia vs. Lazio time: 2:45 ET

Italian Serie A picks for Lazio vs. Spezia

Before you tune in to Friday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is a stunning 50-25-1 on all Premier League soccer picks for SportsLine this season, returning more than 18 units for his followers. Anybody following him is way up.

For Spezia vs. Lazio, Eimer is picking Lazio to score Over 1.5 goals for a -110 payout. The expert applauds Lazio's offense for coming alive during a season when superstar Ciro Immobile has dealt with injuries, mentioning Mattia Zaccagni, Felipe Anderson and Sergei Milinkovic-Savic as key contributors. The visitors have also been adept at keeping the opposition from finding the back of the net, outscoring their last three opponents 5-1.

Eimer also notes that Spezia is a difficult team to bet on since so many of their matches this season have ended in draws. In fact, they are in a three-way tie for second most draws at 11, and each of their last three matches across all competition have ended 1-1. That said, Spezia are hosting one of the toughest teams in the league, and they would be very fortunate to get a draw out of Friday's match.

"It wouldn't be unheard of by any means to see Spezia pick up a goal here," Eimer told SportsLine. "However, with 45 goals conceded this season and being one of the teams that struggles at home, I expect Lazio to pick Spezia apart and grab a win." Stream the game here.

