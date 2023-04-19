After losing the first leg 1-0 in Turin thanks to the goal scored by Federico Gatti, Sporting CP host Juventus on Thursday in Lisbon, aiming to overturn the result of the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals. Juventus have the opportunity to get back in the top four of the competition for the first time since 2014, when they were knocked out by Portuguese side Benfica. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Thursday, Apr. 20 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Thursday, Apr. 20 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Estadio Jose Alvalade -- Lisbon, Portugal

Estadio Jose Alvalade -- Lisbon, Portugal TV and live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Sporting CP +121; Draw: +225; Juventus +215 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

How they got here

Juventus recorded a club-record low of just three points in their autumn UEFA Champions League campaign but claimed third place in Group H on goal difference to extend their European involvement into the spring for the 11th successive season and return to the UEFA Europa League for the first time since 2013-14. Having eliminated Nantes in the knockout playoff thanks to a second-leg hat-trick from Ángel Di María (1-1 home, 3-0 away), Massimiliano Allegri's side saw off Freiburg in the round of 16 (1-0 home, 2-0 away) as Di María, Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa all found the net.

Sporting made a strong start in UEFA Champions League Group D before falling away and only just snatching the consolation of third place in the final minute of Matchday 6. Rúben Amorim's team then overcame Midtjylland in the UEFA Europa League knockout playoffs (1-1 home, 4-0 away) before dramatically eliminating English Premier League leaders Arsenal 5-3 on penalties in the round of 16 (2-2 home, 1-1 away) as Pedro Goncalves' spectacular halfway-line lob drew the teams level in the second leg in London.

What to know

Juventus have won 36 of the 44 UEFA competition ties in which they claimed a victory in the home first leg, including the last six. Their record after a 1-0 first-leg home win is six wins and four defeats, the most recent instance bringing victory in this season's round of 16 against Freiburg. The last team to overturn a European tie against Juventus after losing the first leg in Turin were Fulham in the 2009-10 UEFA Europa League round of 16.



Juventus's win at Nantes in February ended a five-match winless streak on the road in UEFA competition that incorporated a hat-trick of away defeats in their UEFA Champions League group – the first time that had occurred since the 2001-02 second group stage.



Sporting CP have lost five of their last ten European home games, conceding 18 goals in those defeats and have managed just one home victory in five European outings this season.



Prediction



After winning the first leg, Juventus should make it also this time and are expected to be in the competition's last four. Pick: Juventus 1, Sporting CP 0.