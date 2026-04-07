Sporting CP will host Arsenal on Tuesday in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals. The English side are coming from a challenging weekend when they were eliminated by Southampton in the FA Cup's quarterfinal and need to react ahead of the last stretch of the 2025-26 season. Viktor Gyokeres will meet his former club, where he played from 2023 until last summer when he joined Arsenal. Mikel Arteta, speaking ahead of the game on Tuesday, underlined the pressure he's facing right now.

"That's in football, from the first game of the season, that's going to be questioned. What about Arsenal this season? It's been like this for the last nine months, and that's going to continue; that's never going to change when you play at this level for this club. There's always going to be a question mark, and that's it. You have to live the present; you have to deliver it every day. You cannot pick the games, you cannot pick the moments or the actions. It's every action, every game, every moment. That's the standard that we set and that's part of identity and it's part of this football club." Here's what you need to know ahead of the match against Sporting CP that will take place on Tuesday:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, April 7 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, April 7 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Jose Alvalade -- Lisbon

: Estadio Jose Alvalade -- Lisbon Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Sporting CP +348; Draw +270; Arsenal -127

Possible lineups

Sporting CP XI: Rui Silva; Ivan Fresneda, Ousmane Diomande, Goncalo Inacio, Maximiliano Araujo; Joao Simoes, Hidemasa Morita; Geny Catamo, Trincao, Pedro Goncalves; Luis Suarez.

Arsenal XI: David Raya; Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Riccardo Calafiori; Martin Oedegaard, Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice; Noni Madueke, Viktor Gyoekeres, Gabriel Martinelli.

Prediction

The Gunners are the favourites, but Sporting CP shouldn't be underestimated as they are in good form as well. Pick: Arsenal 2, Sporting CP 1.

How to watch UCL

All of the action on Matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League can be caught on Paramount+, while CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network will have select simultaneous coverage. Each day's coverage begins with Champions League Matchday, streaming on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network ahead of the early games before the UEFA Champions League Today pre-match show begins on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network. The Golazo Show on Paramount+ also returns for the late slate of matches, while the UEFA Champions League Today post-match show on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network picks things up at the end of the day. The day's coverage concludes on CBS Sports Golazo Network with The Champions Club (also streamed live on YouTube) and Scoreline.