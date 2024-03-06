Sporting CP will reignite their rivalry with Atalanta B.C. in the first leg of the 2024 UEFA Europa League Round of 16 on Wednesday on Paramount+. These teams have previously met seven times in European tournaments, most recently in the Europa League group stage, where Atalanta won one match 2-1 and the other ended in a 1-1 draw. Sporting are first in Liga Portugal and haven't lost a league match since November, while Atalanta are sixth in Serie A and are coming off of back-to-back losses. You can watch these teams go head-to-head when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days, and get full Europa League coverage on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon is set for 12:45 p.m. ET. The latest Sporting CP vs. Atalanta odds list the Portuguese side as +110 favorites (risk $100 to win $110) on the 90-minute money line, with Atalanta listed as +220 underdogs. A draw is priced at +250 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Wednesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for the first week and stream over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Sporting CP vs. Atalanta date: Wednesday, Mar. 6

Sporting CP vs. Atalanta time: 12:45 p.m. ET

UEFA Europa League picks for Atalanta vs. Sporting CP

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Europa League picks from betting expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's World Cup, Eimer has been red-hot on English Premier League picks, going 57-27-4 for a profit of $3,450 for $100 bettors. Overall, he is 178-169-8 (+18.91) on soccer picks over that span. Anyone following him is WAY up.

For Sporting CP vs. Atalanta, Eimer is picking both teams to score for a -145 payout. The Portuguese side has scored 66 goals in 23 league matches while only conceding 24, while the Italians have scored 49 goals in 27 league matches. BTTS has also hit in 50% of Sporting's home matches and 54% of Atalanta's road games.



The expert admits that Atalanta has been on a slight skid in domestic play, but he expects them to rise to the occasion against a heavy-hitting Sporting side.

"Home field advantage will play a big role in this two-leg competition, but I'm expecting goals from both ends of the pitch in both legs of this competition," Eimer told SportsLine. Stream the match here.

