Europa League 2023 action continues on Thursday with the second leg of the quarterfinal matchup between Juventus F.C. and Sporting CP on Paramount+. Sporting are unbeaten in their last eight Liga Portugal matches and are trying to get back in the win column after falling 1-0 to Juventus last week. Meanwhile, the Italian side hope to stay dominant in tournament play after dropping their last two Italian Serie A matches. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for the first week and watch over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Kickoff from Stadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon is set for 3 p.m. ET on Thursday. The latest Sporting Lisbon vs. Juventus odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Sporting as the +121 (bet $100 to win $121) favorite on the 90-minute money line, with Juventus as the +225 underdog. A draw is priced at +215 and the over-under for goals is 2.5. Thursday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can try free for seven days.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every UEFA Europa League match this season and watch over 2,400 soccer matches per year. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the Italian Serie A, Champions League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get your first week free, so sign up right here.

How to watch Juventus vs. Sporting CP

Sporting CP vs. Juventus date: Thursday, April 20

Sporting CP vs. Juventus time: 3 p.m. ET

Sporting CP vs. Juventus live stream: Paramount+ (try free for 7 days)

UEFA Europa League picks for Juventus vs. Sporting CP

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the UEFA Europa League picks from SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Sporting CP vs. Juventus, Sutton is picking Sporting to hit Over 5.5 total team corners for a -125 payout. The expert notes that Sporting recorded nine corners in the first leg of the competition and have tallied a whopping 34 over their last three fixtures across all competition. He also acknowledges that the Portuguese side controlled 59% of possession in the first game and could have even more on home soil on Thursday.

"Even with Juventus being such a disciplined defensive unit, I foresee Sporting creating enough chances to exceed 5.5 corners on Thursday," Sutton told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream UEFA Europa League on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch Europa League. Visit Paramount+ now to stream the UEFA Europa League, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more, with your first seven days free.