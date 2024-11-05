Two European powerhouses face off in UEFA Champions League action on Tuesday as Sporting Lisbon host Manchester City on Paramount+. Sporting CP are unbeaten across all competitions this season, topping Liga Portugal with a 10-0-0 record and tallying two wins and one draw through their first three UCL matches. Man City are second in the Premier League with a 7-2-1 record and are unbeaten in UCL play. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Sporting Lisbon vs. Manchester City odds list the visitors as the +105 favorites (risk $100 to win $105) on the 90-minute money line, with Sporting as the +230 underdogs. A draw is priced at +280 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Striker Erling Haaland is in the starting lineup for Manchester City and he's listed at +110 (risk $100 to win $110) to score a goal.

How to watch Manchester City vs. Sporting Lisbon

Sporting Lisbon vs. Man City date: Tuesday, No. 5

Sporting Lisbon vs. Man City time: 3 p.m. ET

UEFA Champions League picks for Man City vs. Sporting Lisbon

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champinos League picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Sporting vs. Man City, Sutton is backing the second half to be the highest-scoring half for a +103 payout. Both teams are heavily outscoring their opponents in domestic play, with the Citizens outscoring the opposition 21-11 and Sporting dominating 35-3. The expert notes that Man City's scoring has cooled off recently and that they have only scored one goal in each of their last three matches across all competitions, most recently falling 2-1 to Bournemouth in domestic play. However, Sutton also points out that Pep Guardiola's men have not conceded any goals through their first three UCL matches.



Meanwhile, Sporting have scored two or more goals in seven straight home games across all competitions. Star forward Viktor Gyökeres is coming off a four-goal effort against Estrela Amadora and has scored three second-half goals over his last two games.

"I expect we'll see goals in this match, with the majority coming in the second half," Sutton told SportsLine.

