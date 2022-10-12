The Champions League returns to action Wednesday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Olympique Marseille @ Sporting CP

What to Know

Olympique Marseille and Sporting CP will square off at 3 p.m. ET, Wednesday Oct. 12 at Estadio Jose Alvalade as part of the ongoing Champions League group stage action. Olympique Marseille collected three points with a 4-1 win over Sporting CP in their previous leg. With half the group stage already in the books, Olympique Marseille (three points) is last in Group D, while Sporting CP (six points) leads the group.

Olympique Marseille needs to shift into gear; even with a win here, they could still be rounding out the group. A win for Sporting CP would keep them securely in first.

How To Watch

Who: Sporting CP vs. Olympique Marseille

Sporting CP vs. Olympique Marseille When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Estadio Jose Alvalade

Estadio Jose Alvalade TV: Paramount+

Paramount+ Caesars Sportsbook odds: Sporting +124; Draw +245; OM +215

As always CBS Sports and Paramount+ will be your home for all things UCL, starting with UEFA Champions League Today airing at 12:30 p.m. ET and at 2 p.m. ET ahead of the 3 p.m. kickoffs.

