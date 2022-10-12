The Champions League returns to action Wednesday on Paramount+.
Who's Playing
Olympique Marseille @ Sporting CP
What to Know
Olympique Marseille and Sporting CP will square off at 3 p.m. ET, Wednesday Oct. 12 at Estadio Jose Alvalade as part of the ongoing Champions League group stage action. Olympique Marseille collected three points with a 4-1 win over Sporting CP in their previous leg. With half the group stage already in the books, Olympique Marseille (three points) is last in Group D, while Sporting CP (six points) leads the group.
Olympique Marseille needs to shift into gear; even with a win here, they could still be rounding out the group. A win for Sporting CP would keep them securely in first.
How To Watch
- Who: Sporting CP vs. Olympique Marseille
- When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Estadio Jose Alvalade
- TV: Paramount+
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Sporting +124; Draw +245; OM +215
As always CBS Sports and Paramount+ will be your home for all things UCL, starting with UEFA Champions League Today airing at 12:30 p.m. ET and at 2 p.m. ET ahead of the 3 p.m. kickoffs. Don't forget to catch the studio show -- Kate Abdo, Micah Richards, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Peter Schmeichel -- out in New York during Matchday 5 for "Destination Brooklyn" at Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 2.
Wednesday's broadcast schedule
(All times U.S./Eastern)
- UEFA Champions League Today, 12:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+
- Napoli vs. Ajax, 12:45 p.m., Paramount+
- Atletico Madrid vs. Club Brugge, 12:45 p.m., Paramount+
- UEFA Champions League Today, 2 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+
- The Golazo Show, 3 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+
- Bayer Leverkusen vs. FC Porto, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- Rangers vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- Barcelona vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- Viktoria Plzen vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- Tottenham Hotspur vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- Sporting CP vs. Olympique de Marseille, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- UEFA Champions League Post-Match Show, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+