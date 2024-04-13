After being knocked out of Concacaf Champions Cup, Inter Miami will have to focus more on league play in Major League Soccer but it won't be an easy trip to face Sporting Kanas City. Already a team that can drum up an impressive home atmosphere, SKC will play this match at Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Kansas City Chiefs. It's one of the loudest NFL stadiums and capable of holding more than 76,000 fans. It will be another intimidating atmosphere for the Herons after they struggled in Monterrey.

On the back of losing 3-1 in Monterrey, a bounce-back result is needed. Carrying a massive spotlight, Tata Martino will want to show that the loss in Mexico was a blip and not the start of a trend. There are chinks in Lionel Messi's armor and SKC can find a way to score goals making those holes bigger.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, April 13 | Time : 7:30 p.m. ET

: Saturday, April 13 | : 7:30 p.m. ET Location : Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

: Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: None | Live stream: MLS Season Pass

None | MLS Season Pass Odds: Sporting Kansas City +120; Draw +250; Inter Miami +210

Storylines

Sporting Kansas City: Wasting a three goal lead last week shows that Sporting needs to tighten things up at the back and Miami are a team that can mount comebacks if Martinio decides to make his substitutions. Led by Alan Pulido, SKC has an attack that can trouble the best defenses in the league to apply pressure to Miami's poor back line.

Inter Miami: Now winless in four consecutive matches, Miami needs a positive result as soon as possible. Martino is already blaming roster rules for their issues, but some of these issues are ones that they brought on themselves. Relying on an aging roster and shipping out depth to do it makes it hard to compete on multiple fronts and if Messi looks human, the Herons struggle.

Prediction

An early goal in front of 70,000 cheering fans will push Sporting to victory as Miami's spiral continues. Pick: Sporting Kansas City 3, Inter Mami 2

