Sporting Kansas City vs. Portland Timbers: MLS playoffs prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The second MLS Cup finalists will punch its ticket on Thursday night as the second leg of the Western Conference Championship takes place. The Portland Timbers head to Sporting Kansas City following a 0-0 in last Sunday's first leg. Both teams have won the competition in recent years, but only one will get a crack at it this season.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Portland vs. Sporting KC

Date : Thursday, Nov. 29



: Thursday, Nov. 29 Time : 9:30 p.m. ET



: 9:30 p.m. ET Location : Kansas City, Miss.



: Kansas City, Miss. TV channel : ESPN and ESPN Deportes



: ESPN and ESPN Deportes Streaming: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Odds: Portland +475 / Sporting -180 / Draw + 320

Storylines

Portland: The Oregonian reports that centerback Larrys Mabiala is recovering from a knee injury and his status remains up in the air. Otherwise, the Timbers are looking strong entering this one.

Sporting KC: Sporting is fairly healthy entering this game, but defenders Amer Didic (back) and Jaylin Lindsey (calf) are nursing injuries that could impact whether they play.

Portland vs. Sporting Kansas City prediction

Sporting holds on defensively and gets a late header goal from Ike Opara to advance to the MLS Cup.

Pick: Sporting (-180)