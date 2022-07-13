Minnesota United recently endured a three-game losing streak in MLS play during which it recorded a total of two goals. The club has followed the slide with three consecutive victories and has scored three times in each triumph. Minnesota United (8-3-8) attempts to extend its winning streak when it hosts Sporting Kansas City (5-4-11) in an MLS matchup on Wednesday. Minnesota is in sixth-place in the Western Conference with 27 points, while Sporting KC is tied with San Jose for last with 19 points.

Kickoff at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minn. is set for 8 p.m. ET. Minnesota is the -140 favorite (risk $140 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Minnesota United vs. Sporting KC odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Sporting KC is the +350 underdog, a regulation draw is +275 and the over-under for total goals scored is set at 2.5.

Minnesota United vs. Sporting KC spread: Minnesota -0.5 (-140)

Minnesota United vs. Sporting KC over-under: 2.5 goals

Minnesota United vs. Sporting KC money line: Minnesota -140, KC +350, Draw +275

MIN: The Loons have recorded three wins and three draws in seven home games against KC

KC: The Wizards are tied for last in the league with 18 goals

Why you should back Minnesota United

The Loons are coming off a 3-1 victory against Vancouver on Friday in which they fell behind in the second half before erupting late for three goals in a 17-minute span. Defender Kemar Lawrence began the spurt in the 71st minute and forward Luis Amarilla followed with his second tally in two matches before winger Franco Fragapane capped the outburst with his second in three contests. The 26-year-old Amarilla has scored three of his five goals this season over his last four games.

Emanuel Reynoso leads Minnesota with a career-high seven goals and is tied for first on the club with three assists. The 26-year-old midfielder amassed six goals in 42 matches over his first two MLS campaigns. Reynoso was kept off the scoresheet by Vancouver after posting back-to-back two-goal performances in triumphs over the Galaxy and Real Salt Lake.

Why you should back Sporting KC

The Wizards also posted a comeback victory in their last contest, a 2-1 win against CF Montreal on Saturday. Sporting KC fell behind just 13 minutes into the match but drew even on 35-year-old midfielder Roger Espinoza's second goal of the season and first in 14 contests. Midfielder Remi Walter snapped the deadlock in the 63rd minute and the Wizards held on for their second win in seven road games this year.

Johnny Russell leads Sporting KC with five goals after registering a career-high 15 in 30 matches last season. The 32-year-old winger is looking to halt a four-game drought after netting four over his previous seven outings. Forward Khiry Shelton remains in search of his first goal of 2022 but has found the back of the net in each of the Wizards' last two meetings with Minnesota.

