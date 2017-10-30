Sporting Lisbon vs. Juventus live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

Sporting Lisbon and Juventus are the top contenders to finish second in the Champions League's Group D with Barcelona running away with first place. The two face off on Tuesday in Portugal with so much on the line. Juve is currently second with six points, while Sporting is third with three points, with a win for the Portuguese side putting Juve in a tricky spot.

Prediction

Juve's defense gives Sporting problems all night, and Gonzalo Higuain scores two goals in a win. Juventus 3, Sporting 0.