Sporting Lisbon vs. Juventus live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

Juve could be in trouble if it fails to win

Sporting Lisbon and Juventus are the top contenders to finish second in the Champions League's Group D with Barcelona running away with first place. The two face off on Tuesday in Portugal with so much on the line. Juve is currently second with six points, while Sporting is third with three points, with a win for the Portuguese side putting Juve in a tricky spot.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 3:45 p.m. ET
TV: Fox Soccer Plus (Multi-match)
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) and WatchESPN
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Juve's defense gives Sporting problems all night, and Gonzalo Higuain scores two goals in a win. Juventus 3, Sporting 0.

