Spurs vs. Crystal Palace: Premier League match prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Tottenham will play for the first time in its brand new stadium on Wednesday when Crystal Palace visits for a Premier League match. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with the entire project costing upward of $1.1 billion, has a capacity of 62,062 and will also be used for for select NFL games played in London. Tottenham hopes this stadium is the good-luck charm they need to turn around their season, which has gone from promising to concerning after a rough run of form.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace

Date : Wednesday, April 3



: Wednesday, April 3 Time : 2:45 p.m. ET



: 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Tottenham Hotspur Stadium



: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium TV channel : NBCSN



: NBCSN Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Tottenham -225 / Palace +610 / Draw +350

Storylines

Tottenham: Spurs have lost four of five and have dropped from third to fourth place, and they were fortunate not to fall to fifth with Manchester United failing to get anything at Wolves on Tuesday. Tottenham is in danger of falling out of the top four and need something here as the pressure is on.

Crystal Palace: Palace is in 13th place and eight points clear of the drop zone. They have nearly survived, and even if they don't get another point, they'll probably be OK. But a draw here should be all they need to stay up in the Premier League next season. If they lose, they'll probably still be fine.

Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace prediction

Spurs end their drought with an impressive display inside their new grounds.

Pick: Tottenham (-225)