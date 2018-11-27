Spurs vs. Inter Milan: Champions League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

One of the biggest Champions League games of the week is on Wednesday when second-place Inter Milan visits third-place Tottenham in the fifth matchday. The pressure is on Spurs to get three points, and they'll look to build off the massive 3-1 win over Chelsea over the weekend. Inter is looking healthy entering this game and is coming off a 3-0 win in Serie A. It's expected to be a close, intense match from London's Wembley Stadium.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Champions League: Tottenham vs. Inter Milan

Date : Wednesday, Nov. 28



: Wednesday, Nov. 28 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Wembley Stadium in London



: Wembley Stadium in London TV channel : Galavision and TNT



: Galavision and TNT Streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Tottenham -135 / Inter +340 / Draw +290

Storylines

Tottenham: Spurs are in their best form of the season having one three straight and by dominant fashion. The club is gelling in the final third, Harry Kane has rediscovered his scoring touch and confidence is high. Here, the team will aim to limit the mistakes at the back that have caused them to drop points in UCL. A win, and they put themselves in a good spot to move on. If they fail to win, they'll likely finish outside of the top two.

Inter: The goal here has to be to just get a point at least. That will feel like a victory and keep a three-point cushion between the two. Now, going on the road to Wembley won't be easy, but Inter is coming off a fine 3-0 win over Frosinone and are well rested. Expect them to play more defensive than usual and hope to get a goal off the counter or a corner kick.

Tottenham vs. Inter prediction

Spurs carry their form into this one, they contain Mauro Icardi for most of the match and earn three massive points.

Pick: Tottenham (-135)