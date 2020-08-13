Major League Soccer's newest expansion team revealed its name, colors and badge. St. Louis SC will join the league in 2023 and announced all the new branding in a virtual unveiling in light of the ongoing pandemic.

The bid for the newest MLS team was led by a predominantly female ownership group captained by Enterprise VP Carolyn Kindle-Betz and late last summer, MLS announced that St. Louis would be getting a team via the MLS4TheLou campaign.

"St. Louis City SC is a reflection of the STLMade movement that is at the heart of everything we do, and truly represents our region's diverse and optimistic spirit," said Kindle Betz. "Our desire from day one has been to be bigger than soccer and to become part of the fabric of St. Louis and a symbol of our future. This is a significant step forward for our club – and our region."

The crest and colors pay homage to the city flag of St. Louis, it's iconic Gateway Arch, as well as the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers -- and already has fan apparel available to purchase.

St. Louis City SC will begin play in MLS in 2023, joining Sacramento as the 29th and 30th teams in the league. The original join date was pushed back from 2022 to 2030 due to the global pandemic.