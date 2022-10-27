Arsenal defender Pablo Mari has been stabbed in an incident that took place in Italy on Thursday, according to a report from ESPN. Mari, who is currently on loan to Monza, was one of five people stabbed at a shopping center in Milan.

Mari's injuries are not considered serious, per the report. However, one person was killed in the horrific incident. Arsenal confirmed Mari's injury in a statement, and the club said its thoughts were with the other stabbing victims.

"We are all shocked to hear the dreadful news about the stabbing in Italy, which has put a number of people in hospital including our on-loan centre-back Pablo Mari," Arsenal said in its statement.

"We have been in contact with Pablo's agent who has told us he's in hospital and is not seriously hurt.

"Our thoughts are with Pablo and the other victims of this dreadful incident."

One supermarket employee died on the way to the hospital after being stabbed. Italian police arrested a 46-year-old man accused of carrying out the shopping center attack.

Monza chief executive Adriano Galliani spoke about Mari's injury as well. Galliani said that Mari suffered a "deep" stab wound in his back, but none of his vital organs were harmed in the attack.

"Pablo Mari had a fairly deep wound on his back, which fortunately did not touch vital organs such as the lungs or other," Galliani said, according to Sky Italy. "His life is not in danger; he should recover quickly."

Mari has been on loan with Monza since the offseason, and he has scored one goal for the club in 11 games. Monza is currently 15th in the Serie A table with a record of 3-1-7.