Stanford booked a spot in the quarterfinals of the ACC Men's Soccer Championship in style with Dylan Hooper's impressive strike from distance sending them through with just seconds left on the clock. Hooper was making his way towards the halfway line and kicked the ball forward, a move that looked more like a long ball for the attackers near Notre Dame's goal rather than a shot itself. With just two seconds left in the game, though, the ball surprisingly looped its way into the upper right corner. The goal gave Stanford a 3-2 lead and assured a spot in the next round.

The long-range effort marked the end of an entertaining game. Notre Dame took a 1-0 lead in the 22nd minute through a penalty scored by Matthew Roou, but Jackson Kill scored for Stanford in the 34th minute. Stanford then took the lead through a penalty in the 85th minute, with Notre Dame's Mitch Robinson equalizing with just 12 seconds on the clock. Hooper scored just 10 seconds after Robinson did.

Stanford will play Clemson on Sunday in the quarterfinals of the ACC tournament and are the No. 1 seed in the conference championship. The Cardinal hope to use the ACC's tournament to book a spot in the NCAA Tournament, which is set to begin later this month.