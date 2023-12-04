Two storied women's soccer programs will duke it out for the top prize in college soccer on Monday.

The ACC's No. 1 Florida State will take on the Pac-12's No. 3 seed Stanford, and a win would mark the fourth time either side has won the NCAA Women's College Cup. After both enjoyed undefeated seasons en route to the national championship, Monday's game is expected to a closely contested one.

How to watch

Date: Monday, Dec. 4 | Time: 6 p.m. ET

Monday, Dec. 4 | 6 p.m. ET Location: WakeMed Soccer Park -- Cary, North Carolina

WakeMed Soccer Park -- Cary, North Carolina TV: ESPNU | Live stream: ESPN+

Storylines

Stanford: The 2019 champions have conceded just during a season of dominance, with their latest triumph coming in a 2-0 win over BYU in Friday's semifinal. Allie Montoya and Maya Doms scored in the first four minutes to build an unassailable lead, while Doms and Andrea Kitahata will serve as Stanford's main offensive outlet -- they lead the team for goals with three each during the College Cup.

Florida State: The 2021 champions have yet to concede this season and kept that run going with a 2-0 win in the semifinals over Clemson on Friday, when Kaitlyn Zipay and Jordynn Dudley scored to send their team to the championship. Dudley is her team's top goalscorer with three goals in the competition, and will likely be counted on to give FSU the advantage against another sturdy defense.

Prediction

A game between two defensively sturdy sides will no doubt be a close one and should also be full of big moments for both sides. Each side's back line might do just enough to keep the opposition out, though, which could mean this one is decided by the ultimate last resort -- a penalty shootout. Pick: Stanford 0, Florida State 0; Florida State win on penalties.