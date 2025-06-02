The current United States men's national team camp will be the longest time that Mauricio Pochettino will have the squad together since taking over in September of 2024, but he'll be without even more first team players with Folarin Balogun, DeJuan Jones, and Sean Zawadzki all leaving USMNT camp with injuries. Waker Zimmerman, Nathan Harriel, and Paxten Aaronson have replaced them in the roster for friendlies facing Türkiye and Switzerland ahead of the Gold Cup.

Monaco man Balogun has picked up an ankle injury, which will prevent him from making his first appearance under Pochettino during his tenure. Balogun was out with a shoulder injury when the Argentine was appointed, and now will begin another camp without the top striker in the roster. Balogun won't be the only star missing as Christian Pulisic, Antonee Robinson, Weston McKennie, and Gio Reyna are also absent.

With the Club World Cup taking place this summer, some players have club obligations that prevent them from taking part in international duty, while Pulisic wasn't named so that he can get rest during the summer. If this were a standard Gold Cup, the absence of stars wouldn't raise many eyebrows due to it being a tournament that favors domestic talent, but with the men's World Cup next summer, this is the last competitive tournament that the USMNT will have ahead of time due to not needing to take part in World Cup qualifying.

Add that in with it being the most time that Pochettino has spent with the first team and it could be a great chance to move past Concacaf Nations League disappointment, where the USMNT not only saw Mexico lift the trophy but also fell in the third place game to Canada as well. There needs to be improvement under Pochettino, it will be tougher to come by if he's not able to get the USMNT core up to speed with his style.

Balogun's absence presents big opportunities to Patrick Agyemang and Brian White, but if the forwards in camp can't find their scoring touch, the malaise of the team will continue.

USMNT roster

GOALKEEPERS (4): Chris Brady (Chicago Fire; 0/0), Matt Freese (New York City FC; 0/0), Zack Steffen (Colorado Rapids; 30/0), Matt Turner (Crystal Palace/ENG; 51/0)

DEFENDERS (9): Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew; 3/0), Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 33/2), Alex Freeman (Orlando City; 0/0), Nathan Harriel (Philadelphia Union; 0/0), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse/FRA; 19/0), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC; 68/1), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace/ENG; 24/1), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati; 32/3), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 43/3)

MIDFIELDERS (9): Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United/ENG; 47/8); Tyler Adams (Bournemouth/ENG; 44/2), Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps/CAN; 0/0), Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis/ESP; 18/0), Luca de la Torre (San Diego FC; 24/1), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake; 4/0), Jack McGlynn (Houston Dynamo; 4/1), Quinn Sullivan (Philadelphia Union; 0/0); Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 17/0)

FORWARDS (5): Paxten Aaronson (FC Utrecht/NED; 1/0), Patrick Agyemang (Charlotte FC; 4/3),Damion Downs (FC Köln/GER; 0/0), Brian White (Vancouver Whitecaps/CAN; 4/1), Haji Wright (Coventry City/ENG; 15/4)