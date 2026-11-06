The road to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics is underway as Steve Cherundolo's roster for games against Scotland and Ukraine has been named, and it's an experienced group of players. Six players on this roster have been called up to the United States men's national team, and four earned caps during the recent September/October international break, while Parma's Benjamin Cremaschi was a member of the 2024 Olympic squad and is eligible to still be involved in the 2028 edition of the tournament.

Looking at the experience with eight players being based abroad and so many being on the fringes of the senior side, it shows just how deep the talent available to Cherundolo is for the Olympics during what is an exciting time for U.S. Soccer.

"We're very excited to bring this talented and polished group of players together and begin our journey toward the 2028 Olympic Games," Cherundolo said. "We're eager to get to work, establish our identity and build a strong foundation for what lies ahead. Our first international matches will be a great opportunity to challenge ourselves, compete, and grow together as a team."

They'll begin training for this camp alongside the senior team at the Arthur M. Blank National Training Center, similarly to how the United States women's national team set up their last camp. Not only does it showcase a synergy between the two sides, but it also provides both Cherundolo and Mauricio Pochettino with opportunities to oversee each squad, because when they're called next, considering how young the senior team is, too, there could be shifts between the two squads.

It's an important camp as it's Cherundolo's first since taking over the U-23s, so we'll get our first look at how the United States youth stacks up under him against solid opponents from around the world. Given the experience that's available to him and how tight competition will be for the Olympics, as three overage players can go in the 23-man squad for the competition, everyone will need to be on their game immediately.

Roster

Goalkeepers (3): Julian Eyestone (Rotherham United/ENG; Dallas, Texas), Duran Ferree (San Diego FC; San Diego, Calif.), Andrew Rick (Philadelphia Union; Berwyn, Pa.)

Defenders (8): Luca Bombino (Stoke City/ENG; Saugus, Calif.), Robert Deziel Jr. (Legia Warszawa/POL; West Palm Beach, Fla.), Tate Johnson (Vancouver Whitecaps FC; Tampa, Fla.), Ethan Kohler (New England Revolution; Campbell, Calif.), Drew Murray (WSG Tirol/AUT; San Jose, Calif.), Nolan Norris (FC Dallas; Fort Worth, Texas), Frankie Westfield (Philadelphia Union; Philadelphia, Pa.), Joshua Wynder (New England Revolution; Louisville, Ky.)

Midfielders (6): Snyder Brunell (Seattle Sounders FC; Kirkland, Wash.), Matthew Corcoran (Nashville SC; Dallas, Texas), Benjamin Cremaschi (Parma Calcio 1913/ITA; Key Biscayne, Fla.), Taha Habroune (Columbus Crew; Columbus, Ohio), Brooklyn Raines (New England Revolution; Chicago, Ill.), Niko Tsakiris (San Jose Earthquakes; Saratoga, Calif.)

Forwards (6): Cole Campbell (SV 07 Elversberg/GER; Peachtree City, Ga.), Damion Downs (St. Louis City SC; Schwebenried, Germany), Sebastian Gomez (Seattle Sounders FC; Seattle, Wash.), Andre Gitau (1FSV Mainz 05/GER; Richmond, Texas), Marvin Dills (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER; Frankfurt, Germany.), David Vazquez (San Diego FC; Los Angeles, Calif.)