Steve Nash, Tottenham superfan, had a perfect reaction to Spurs' Champions League win over Ajax

Steve Nash was knocked out of the NBA Playoffs seven times by the San Antonio Spurs, but a different Spurs team made him cry on Wednesday. Nash, who serves as a soccer analyst for Bleacher Report and is a Tottenham supporter, was driven to tears after the team's furious three-goal comeback over Ajax in the Champions League semifinals.

Take a look:

.@SteveNash was in tears at full-time of Tottenham's win pic.twitter.com/ifEZEbinYR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 8, 2019

After the team completed a three-goal second half comeback over Ajax in the Champions League semifinals, Nash was crying on set and had a hard time getting words out and reacted by saying, "I am too old to be crying over football." It is the first time in Tottenham history that the club has advanced to the Champions League final. It will play against Liverpool on June 1 in Madrid.

champions league: making grown men cry since 1955 @SteveNash https://t.co/2LZWvLPiYE — Stu Holden (@stuholden) May 8, 2019

Nash has been tweeting about Tottenham for more than the past decade.