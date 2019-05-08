Steve Nash, Tottenham superfan, had a perfect reaction to Spurs' Champions League win over Ajax
This important Spurs win made Nash cry... in a good way
Steve Nash was knocked out of the NBA Playoffs seven times by the San Antonio Spurs, but a different Spurs team made him cry on Wednesday. Nash, who serves as a soccer analyst for Bleacher Report and is a Tottenham supporter, was driven to tears after the team's furious three-goal comeback over Ajax in the Champions League semifinals.
Take a look:
After the team completed a three-goal second half comeback over Ajax in the Champions League semifinals, Nash was crying on set and had a hard time getting words out and reacted by saying, "I am too old to be crying over football." It is the first time in Tottenham history that the club has advanced to the Champions League final. It will play against Liverpool on June 1 in Madrid.
Nash has been tweeting about Tottenham for more than the past decade.
